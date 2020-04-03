The FirstEnergy Foundation has donated $12,000 to local food banks in Lawrence and Mercer counties.
The donations include $8,500 to the Mercer County Foodbank and $3,500 to the City Rescue Mission in New Castle. These donations are part of $500,000 that FirstEnergy is donating to 42 local food banks and hunger centers in communities served by the company’s electric companies in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia.
In addition, the FirstEnergy Foundation will accelerate approximately $1.5 million in matching contributions to 116 United Way agencies throughout the company’s service territory – including the United Ways of Mercer County and Lawrence County – to help support vital health and human services organizations during these uncertain times.
“The FirstEnergy Foundation will infuse $2 million into communities we serve to help families in need during this unprecedented crisis,” said Lorna Wisham, vice president, Corporate Affairs & Community Involvement and president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. “The pandemic requires an urgent and strategic response from the philanthropic community, and fast-tracking funding to our United Way agencies for operational and program support is a way FirstEnergy can help.”
The COVID-19 crisis also unfolded during FirstEnergy’s annual employee Harvest for Hunger campaign. Because most fundraising activities were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the FirstEnergy Foundation is donating to local hunger centers because the need is greater than ever due to the economic fallout from this ongoing health emergency.
As part of the company’s annual United Way campaign, the FirstEnergy Foundation matches employee contributions to their local agencies on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Typically, the matching funds are dispersed to the United Way agencies on a rolling basis throughout the year. Because of the current dire economic climate, accelerated payments will be made to 116 United Way agencies in the FirstEnergy footprint this week.
