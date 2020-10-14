The First Presbyterian Church of New Castle will celebrate Reformation Sunday during its 10 a.m. worship service this weekend.
Following tradition, the church will welcome bagpiper Mike Magliocca to perform and worshipers are encouraged to wear Tartans to celebrate the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Graham Standish who has served as executive director of Samaritan Counseling in Sewickley since November 2017. In addition to overseeing Samaritan’s fundraising, clergy and congregational services, administrative and clinical operations, Standish presents workshops and provides spiritual direction/coaching to pastors.
Prior to coming to Samaritan, he served for 22 years as pastor of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Zelienople where he tripled the size of the congregation and garnered national attention in several studies. Standish is the author of eight books: "... And the Church Actually Changed," "Ministry Proverbs: Lessons Learned for Leading Congregations," "In God’s Presence: Encountering, Experiencing, and Embracing the Holy in Worship," "Humble Leadership," "Becoming the Blessed Church," "Discovering the Narrow Path," "Paradoxes for Living" and "Forming Faith in a Hurricane."
All are welcome. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
