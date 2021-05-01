First Presby unveils Blessings Box

First Presbyterian Church has added a Blessing Box to its list of community outreaches.
The box, erected in front of the church located on the corner of North Jefferson and West Falls streets, is stocked with food available 24/7 for anyone who needs it. In additions, donors are welcome to place nonperishable food, soap, toothpaste, snacks and other such items in the box.
The church’s twice-monthly Glory Grille — which provides a free lunch to anyone who stops by from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month — remains on hold because of COVID-19 precautions. However, the ministry is continuing during COVID-19 as a grab-and-go take out lunch. Folks may pick up boxed meals at the Jefferson Street entrance. Masks and social distancing are required, and masks can be obtained through the church’s Mask Ministry if needed.
The church also offers a clothing give-away from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
For more information about First Presbyterians’ services and programs, call (724) 652-7706.
