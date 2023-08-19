It was a day filled with love, memories and generosity.
Held July 22 at the Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, Carter’s Cruise raised funds for Lucy’s First Step, an Erie-based non-profit providing grief counseling and help with funeral costs for families who have lost a child.
The inaugural event, organized in memory of Carter Woloszyn, a 2020 graduate of Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident, raised $20,092 according to Carter’s mom, Kathy Woloszyn, who coordinated the day along with her husband David, daughters Becca and Jade and other friends and family members.
“It turned out way bigger than we expected,” noted Kathy who presented a check for the proceeds to Lucy’s First Step founder Lesley Mitchell last week.
Among the 160 registered vehicles taking part in the cruise was Carter’s blue 1964 Chevy C10 pickup, which the 18-year-old aspiring tattoo artist was in the process of restoring when he died.
Prizes went to Bob Bober of Ellwood City, best truck; Paul Hill of Chewton, best original; Jeff Russo of Rochester, best modified; Bob Davenport of Koppel, best rat rod; Ron Price of Beaver Falls, people’s choice; and Bob Drozdibob of East Palestine, Ohio, best of show. The best of show trophy was constructed from leftover parts from Carter’s truck restoration, which was completed by a family friend.
In addition to the cars, Carter’s Cruise featured raffles and auctions including 130 donated baskets, food, entertainment, vendors and displays.
“People were stopping us at other shows to ask how they could register, or help out,” Kathy said, explaining that the family has shown Carter’s truck just about every weekend this summer. “We’re going to do it again next year because people have asked.”
The 2024 event is tentatively set for July 20 at the fire department with the date selected to commemorate Carter’s July 24 birthday.
“You could feel the love (at the cruise),” Kathy said, estimating that 500 to 600 people attended. “It was wonderful to see so many people there in memory of Carter. Everyone in the community, everyone we knew, was there.
“Carter was such a giving kid, what else could we do but help other families by giving back?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.