First Alliance Church in Neshannock Township will celebrate its 125th anniversary Sunday with a special worship service, followed by lunch and a couple of musical performances.
Speaking at the 10:45 a.m. service will be the Rev. Denny Krajacic, a retired pastor who serves in the Special Ministries of the Western Pennsylvania Christian & Missionary Alliance District.
Following the service, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ food truck will be on site for lunch, and the Neshannock Township Fire Department will have one of its trucks at the church. Activities for children also are planned.
Rounding out the celebration will be musical performances by the bluegrass band East of Eden and, in the evening, The Tom Walker Family.
The church is located at 111 Mission Meade Drive.
The following information was taken from a church history that was compiled for First Alliance’s 75th anniversary in 1972.
The seeds for First Alliance Church were planted in 1896 with cottage meetings “but the work started to move in January of 1897,” the history says. An actual organization was formed at a meeting in a now-defunct home on Cherry Alley, where a president, secretary and treasurer were elected.
In April 1897, the worshippers rented a room on South Mercer Street, then took rooms at the post office building on South Mercer in 1898.
In 1901, when the post office required more room, “double parlors were rented on Beaver Street, and the remainder of the old house was made into a parsonage and living apartments.”
Soon after, the congregation decided to purchase property to build a church of its own. In 1902, it rented a room from the Women’s Christian Temperance Union “on the second floor of the old Clendenin Building, now the parking lot adjacent to People’s Bank.”
The church’s numbers began to decline at that point, the history said, until the congregation bought an old hotel at the corner of South Jefferson and South streets. That hotel was razed, and in its place was built a new structure “with the church auditorium on the second floor and a store room on the first.”
At that point, the church began to grow again, and in 1912, the Jefferson Street property was sold for $15,000 (the congregation had paid $7,000 for it, including furnishings) and property was purchased “on Pearson Street, in the shadow of the Court House.
“Services were held in the courthouse beginning in September of 1912,” the history says, “and in July of 1913 were then moved to the old Second United Presbyterian Church on Pittsburgh Street (Washington Street.)”
A week of dedication meetings in November 1913 launched what would be 56 years of worship on Pearson Street, before the church — listed as both the Gospel Mission and the Alliance Gospel Tabernacle in city directories of the time — experienced more growing pains. “The church was remodeled and the former parsonage was converted into Sunday School space,” while a Sunday school annex and church office also were added.
Finally, in 1966, the congregation began looking for a new location where it could continue to grow, and decided on the current Mission Meade Drive site. A groundbreaking took place in June 1968, and the first services were held in January 1969.
According to the history, “The air-conditioned church includes several innovations not found in the old building. Installed were cushioned pews, wall-to-wall carpeting, a pastor’s study, secretary’s office, choir loft and rest rooms on the main floor and Sunday school basement.”
Plans for a fellowship hall were launched in 1970.
The history notes that the church went on to establish three other Alliance churches: the Washington-Union Church on West Washington Street (in 1930 in a former one-room schoolhouse, according to Bart Richards’ 1964 book “The Churches of Lawrence County”); the New Wilmington Alliance Church (in 1934, according to Richards); and a church “at Drake, No. 2 Mine,” the church history notes.
