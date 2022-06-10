Lawrence County residents won’t have to go far to see fireworks shows this summer.
Visit Lawrence County compiled this list of fireworks shows over the next two months.
July 1 — Ride, White & Blue 4th of July at Mines & Meadows. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Mines & Meadows, 1307 Old Route 18, Wampum.
July 2-4 — Ellwood City Festival. Fireworks are on July 3 at 10 p.m. at Ewing Park.
July 3 — Independence Day at Brittain Lake. Fireworks are at 9:15 p.m. behind Brittain Lake on the campus of Westminster College.
July 4 — Pearson Park’s Independence Day celebration. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. from the park.
July 16 — Enon Valley Community Day. Fireworks are at 10 p.m.
July 23-24 — Summer Throw down at Mines & Meadows. Fireworks are July 23 at 10:05 p.m. at Mines & Meadows, 1307 Old Route 18, Wampum.
July 30 — Fireworks Festival and Freedom Fair – Fireworks are at 10 p.m. in downtown New Castle.
Aug. 3-7 — Western PA Balloon Quest. Fireworks are Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. in Scotland Meadows Park.
August 4-7 — Wampum’s 225th Anniversary Celebration. Fireworks are Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9:15 p.m. from Wampum Community Park.
