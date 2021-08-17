Pleasant Hill Historians will be offering a historic lecture about the New Castle Firework industry at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Challenges, Options in Aging in New Castle.
The lecture will cover the dawn of the firework industry in New Castle, prominent families that contributed to its success and the continuation of that tradition today. Pleasant Hill Historians wishes to explain why New Castle is considered the Fireworks Capital of America and bring more understanding to this culturally ingrained connection to all things pyrotechnic.
This lecture will be about an hour long and there will is no cost to attend. Attendees should meet at Challenges, Options in Aging, 2706 Mercer Road in New Castle.
For more information, contact Andrew Henley, Pleasant Hill Historians founder and president, at info@phhist.com or visit phhist.com.
