Firefighters warm up Red Cross blood drive

Blood is always in short supply.
Now, it’s needed more than ever.
That’s why the American Red Cross held a blood drive Wednesday afternoon in the Lawrence Village Plaza in Shenango Township. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 7,000 blood drives nationwide have been canceled, equaling 200,000 fewer donations. The blood shortage also means elective surgeries at hospitals — what few are still scheduled to take place — are being postponed.
On Wednesday, however, four Red Cross volunteers helped usher in donors of new and old in a retail space that housed the former Hallmark store. The event almost had to be canceled when there was no heat.
However, Brandon Rishel and other members of the Shenango Area Fire District came to the plaza first with heaters to warm the room. Then members of the department used the station’s ladder truck to get on the roof and turn on the gas for heat.
