The Lawrence County Historical Society is hosting a free “Finding Your Afro-American Roots” event at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the society’s annex, 408 N. Jefferson St.
Genealogists worldwide agree that one of the most challenging family lines to research are those of African-American heritage. Event presenter Roland Barksdale-Hall is the founder and first president of the Pittsburgh Afro American Historical and Genealogical Society.
He has authored several books on this topic including the “African-American Family’s Guide to Tracing Our Roots.” He has served as editor of the Journal of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. His awards include the James Dent Walker Award and the Black Caucus of the American Library Association Leadership Award.
The class will address several key topics including: Working with oral histories, the 1870 Census, farm journals, state slavery statutes and vital statistic records.
Reservations are required as seating is limited. To make reservations, call the Lawrence County Historical Society at (724) 658-4022. Reservations can also be made in person at the LCHS Annex between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
