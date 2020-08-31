Pearson Park will host the final concert of its 2020 Summer Music Series from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“Jon & Bob” will perform in the gazebo, and the public is invited to bring a chair and social distance while enjoying the entertainment.
The series sponsors are Central Heating & Plumbing, Giordano Construction Co., Louis M. Perrotta, PC, Neshannock Lions Club, R. Cunningham Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Gale & Valerie Measel, Leslie & Ed Bucci, Frank B. Taylor Engineering and D.J. Hannon Plumbing & Heating.
For more information, call the park office at (724) 652-8842.
