MOHAWK
Sydney Cardella was crowned as Mohawk Area High School's 2021 homecoming queen.
The daughter of Stephen and Kimmie Cardella, she is a member of FBLA and Spanish Club.
Sydney plans to attend Clarion University to major in psychology.
Chosen as Mohawk's king was A.J. Carnuche, son of Renee and Tony Carnuche.
A.J. is a member of FBLA, National Honor Society and the varsity baseball team. He is captain of the football team.
A.J. plans to attend college and major in civil engineering.
SHENANGO
Riley V. Bruce, daughter of Jonathan and Tricia Bruce, was chosen as Shenango High School's 2021 homecoming queen.
Riley’s school activities include cross country, dance line, chamber choir, treble choir, president of Peer Leadership, vice president of choir, president of Spanish club, president of student council, drama club, track and field, Youth For Christ and National Honor Society. Outside of school she works at Forbush’s.
Riley plans to earn bachelor's and master's degrees in economics.
She was escorted by Anthony J. Mancino.
UNION
Madalyn Gorgacz was crowned as Union Area High School's homecoming queen.
The daughter of Brian and Wendy Gorgacz, she is a member of the varsity volleyball team, varsity cheer team and has been the varsity cheer captain for the past two years. She has also been selected for the All American Cheer team. Madalyn is the senior class vice president and president of the high school student council. She has won multiple scholarships to attend summer leadership camps. Madalyn is a recipient of the Hugh O’Brian Award, PASC Distinguished Student Leader Award and The Peer Leadership and Good Citizens Award.
She plans to attend Duquesne University to major in occupational therapy.
Jackson Clark was crowned king.
The son of Jemmell Clark and Angela Tompson, he is a captain and four-year letter winner of varsity football and a two-year letter winner on the varsity baseball team. He was also a member of the track team for a year. Jackson was named 2020 Big 7 All Conference linebacker, and he is a member of the championship WPIAL baseball team.
He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in physical therapy.
