“Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission” will be shown Memorial Day weekend at the Strand Theater in Zelienople.
Los Angeles-based filmmaker, Chris Johnson, an Ellwood City native, created the film to honor his great-uncle, 1st Lt. Royal Stratton, after hearing family tales about the 22-year-old rescue pilot who died while saving the lives of nine downed airmen in the South Pacific during WWII.
The “docudrama,” combining live action, historical imagery and first-person interviews, tells of the U.S. Army Air Corps’ 4th Emergency Rescue Squadron and Stratton, an Ellwood resident, who died on May 29, 1945.
It’s a project Johnson and his production firm, Misty Falls Motion Picture Company began in 2009, interviewing surviving squadron members.
“(Producer Mariana Tosca) and I made a promise to these vets to honor their legacies and keep their stories alive,” Johnson explained in a February 2021 interview with The News. “We were asking them to relive some of the worst memories of their lives, things they may not have told anyone else. It was very emotional, and often educational, for the families. We’re filled with gratitude that they shared their stories with us.”
Johnson, who served as the writer and director for the project, and other members of the production team will be on hand at the Strand and take part in question and answer sessions following showings of the film.
Screenings will be at 7:30 p.m. May 26 and 27 and 2 p.m. May 28 at the Strand, 119 N. Main St. (Route 19) in Zelienople. Tickets are $6 with current military personnel and veterans and their spouses admitted free with military ID. For more information or to order tickets, visit thestrandtheater.org or call (724) 742-0400.
