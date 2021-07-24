In this age of women in careers, it’s hard to imagine women who are working in the public eye and are always busy, but still have time to cook.
But three female public officials say cooking is one of their passions.
New Castle School Board president Stacey Fleo, who also holds a full-time job in the medical profession, said one day recently in a phone interview that she had a ham loaf in the oven. She was planning to take some over to the house of school superintendent Debbie DeBlasio. Fleo’s son and DeBlasio’s daughter are soon to be wed, so the two future mothers-in-law are more than just school associates.
Fleo went on to say that DeBlasio never had ham loaf before and was tentative about trying it, so she was anxious to see how she liked it.
Fleo said she got her ham loaf recipe from her friend, Sue Kimmel of Neshannock Township.
She said she buys her ham loaf meat mixture from Gilliland’s Market in New Wilmington, and it is a blend of ground ham, pork and veal. (If you don’t like veal, you can make your own mix using only ham and pork ground together.)
In talking to DeBlasio about school matters a few days later in a phone conversation, I paused to ask her how she liked Fleo’s ham loaf. She said she had imagined eating something like paté, and she was surprised.
“It was delicious,” she said. “Stacey made me realize I liked something I thought I would never eat. There was sweetness, it was salty and just the right texture.”
She said her family loved it, too. Fleo said she made cottage potatoes to go with it.
DeBlasio, of Lebanese descent, is used to different kinds of cooking and enjoys middle-Eastern food from her heritage. She professes to be a good cook as well. While I’ve never tried her cooking or Fleo’s, I can imagine that these women, who are perfectionists in their work, also would be in their kitchens.
Another public official who, despite a busy schedule as a county commissioner and a grandmother, and who has her thumb in many things, is Loretta Spielvogel, who also has her own part-time catering business.
I have tasted her cooking before, at different public events. Being a meatball connoisseur, I would give her two thumbs up for her Italian meatballs and spaghetti sauce.
At a recent public county commissioners meeting — and I’m not sure how the subject came up — Spielvogel and Commissioner Morgan Boyd were chatting back and forth while waiting for business to commence, and he mentioned how much he loves stuffed pepper soup. She offered to give him the recipe for it. I asked her to share it for this food column, as well, and she obliged.
So all three of these ladies have shared their culinary talents with a few of their favorite recipes. None of them are complicated, and are good and healthy meals to try.
HAM LOAF
(Stacey Fleo)
1 1/2 to 2 pounds ham loaf mixture
1 1/2 cups soft breadcrumbs
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons finely chopped green pepper
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup vinegar
dash of ground cloves
Combine all of the ingredients except for the brown sugar, vinegar and cloves. Spoon mixture into 9x5-inch loaf pan.
Mix brown sugar with vinegar and cloves and pour over mix. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours.
COTTAGE POTATOES
(Stacey Fleo)
1 bag frozen hash brown potatoes
1 8-ounce container of sour cream
1 stick butter
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 8-ounce package shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup crushed potato chips
Thaw potatoes and mix with soup, sour cream and cheddar cheese.
Melt butter and pour half of it in the mixture. Put in baking dish and pour the rest of the butter on top.
Sprinkle with potato chips. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for one hour.
HUMMUS
(Debbie DeBlasio)
1 16-ounce can chickpeas, drained
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup oil
2 cloves garlic
1/4 cup tahini
1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint or parsley for garnish
Place all ingredients except mint or parsley in a blender or food processor and puree.
CHICKEN AND RICE
6 pieces chicken breast
3 quarts water
1/2 cup pine nuts (pignoli)
1 3/4 stick butter
2 1/4 cups rice
Salt, pepper (cumin if desired)
Cook chicken breast in pan of water, skimming off foam as it cooks. When chicken is tender, remove from broth, and bone and shred chicken. Set aside. You should have about 6 or 6 1/2 cups of broth remaining.
Brown pine nuts in butter. Wash rice and add to boiling broth. Add pine nuts, salt and pepper (and cumin) and chicken. Cook together until done, about 20 minutes. Broth should be absorbed into rice.
LENTILS & RICE (IMJUDRA)
(Debbie Deblasio)
1 cup lentils
1 cup rice
1 onion
6 tablespoons oil
6 1/2 cups water
Sauté onion in oil (let onion brown a little). In another pan, boil lentils in 6 1/2 cups water, then add onions and oil after about 10 minutes. Add rice and salt to taste. Let cook together for about 20 minutes or until tender. When serving, top with laban (Lebanese yogurt) or serve plain with green onion.
LABAN
(food.com)
8 cups milk
1/2 cup yogurt
Place a couple of tablespoons of the milk in a small container and stir in the plain yogurt to make it more liquid.
Bring rest of milk to a boil. Place aside until lukewarm; stir in yogurt, but don’t stir too much.
Cover pot with lid. Wrap with a wool cover and place in warm place for 6 hours, being careful not to move the pot during this time.
Cool in refrigerator for at least 3 hours.
STUFFED PEPPER SOUP
(Loretta Spielvogel)
In a large soup pot, brown 2 to 3 pounds of ground beef (in a little oil). Drain excess oil and fat.
Add:
1 cup diced onion
3 cups diced peppers
1 28-ounce can tomato sauce
1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
1 large can (23 ounces) tomato soup, plus one can of water
Season to taste with salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Simmer for one hour. Add two cups cooked rice.
(If freezing, do not add rice until ready to serve.)
