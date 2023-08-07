Two local police departments are joining forces to collect back-to-school supplies for two school districts.
The Union Township and New Castle police departments are hosting a “Fill the Cruiser” event from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 outside of Walmart, where donated items will be amassed inside police cars for distribution to schools.
Amber Petroff, a former Walmart employee and wife of patrolman Scott Petroff, is organizing the effort to benefit students in the New Castle and Union area school districts.
The departments are collecting such new items as pencils, pens, markers, crayons, glue sticks, binders, loose-leaf paper, folders, colored pencils, tissues, bleach wipes, sanitizer, notebooks, backpacks, rulers, index cards, plastic zipper bags, pencil cases and scissors.
All items may be taken to the police cars parked outside of Walmart, the time and day of the event. If people cannot take donations there that day, they may drop them off at the Union Township Police Department at 1910 Davies St., which has a call box outside if no officers are available. They also may call (724) 652-5203 to arrange a drop-off.
Amber Petroff said that the items will be distributed to the school districts to be given to students as they need them in the classrooms.
Petroff said that although she no longer works at Walmart, “I wanted to keep doing this to help the community.”
