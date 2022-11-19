While the Festival of Trees may only be a two-day event, its spirit lives on throughout the year in projects that benefit the community.
This year’s version of the “walk-through winter wonderland” will feature more than 30 themed decorated trees, according to Jordan Flaim, president of the Neshannock Township Education Foundation.
Along with the New Castle Public Library, the foundation shares the proceeds from the event set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 at the Neshannock Township School District buildings on Mitchell Road. Admission is $5 for those over 10 and free for those ages 10 and younger.
“It’s always our biggest fundraiser of the year,” noted Flaim, explaining that proceeds are used by the foundation to fulfill grant requests from the Neshannock school community. “We make sure teachers get funding for projects that the district can’t provide so it doesn’t have to come out of their own pockets.
“We’re giving grants constantly for things like science fairs, model rockets, STEAM and STEM programs, nature trail improvements and scholarship programs, all things that have a positive impact on our students,” Flaim continued.
Originally a fundraiser for the former St. Francis Hospital, the Festival of Trees went on hiatus in 2000 until being revived in 2015 by Neshannock superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan and a team of retired educators. After a pandemic year off in 2020, the event had a successful return last Thanksgiving weekend.
This year’s event is sponsored by the education foundation along with the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
“It’s a way to bring the community together. At the end of the day, this wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community, our sponsors and our volunteers,” Flaim said, noting that all of the trees, along with at least 10 large, decorated wreaths, are winnable through a raffle.
“Our decorators are phenomenal, they do a way better job than I could ever do,” he continued. “And, if you win one in the raffle, you’ve got an instant, complete Christmas tree.”
Along with the decorated trees and wreaths, the festival includes more than 35 craft and food vendors, a gingerbread house competition and local entertainment.
This year’s entertainers include the Neshannock band and Lancerettes, New Castle Playhouse’s Mini Stars, Neshannock third-, fifth- and sixth-grade cheerleaders, Richie Kinney, Vaughn Hudspath and performers from the New Castle Playhouse, New Castle Regional Ballet, New Castle Junior High Dance Line, Emma Hanaway, Allyson Hood, Ryan Rich, Sloan’s Dance Studio, Kali Davies and Sisters, Ava Conti, Julia Medure, Laurel Spartanettes, DJ Greg Marshall, The McConnells, Stephanie Ruozzo, Holly Marshall and the cast of the “Seussical” from the New Castle Playhouse.
Updates and a complete entertainment schedule will be posted on the Festival of Trees’ Facebook page.
