The New Castle Federated Library System has a new board member.
The Lawrence County commissioners at their meeting Tuesday appointed John Long of Mount Jackson Road to a two-year seat on the board. Long will represent the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library, located in North Beaver Township.
The commissioners noted that while they make appointments to the board, the names of members are recommended to them by the three libraries that have representation on the board. They also include the New Castle Public Library and the Ellwood City Public Library.
The libraries as part of the federated library system receive a portion of county real estate taxes that go toward their operations. They also are supported by municipal or school district funding, state aid and self-generated income from fees and fundraising events.
In addition to Long, the current board members are: Joseph Ambrosini, treasurer, Philip Tramdack and Thomas Mansell, all representing the New Castle Public Library; and Judith Kindle, vice president, and Becky Chestnut, representing the Ellwood City Area Public Library. There is one vacancy remaining for the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library.
The New Castle Public Library serves the area of the city of New Castle, the townships of Hickory, Neshannock, Plain Grove, Pulaski, Scott, Shenango, Slippery Rock, Taylor, Union Washington and Wilmington, and the boroughs of New Wilmington, South New Castle and Volant.
The Ellwood City Area Public Library serves residents of the boroughs of Ellwood City, Ellport, Enon Valley, New Beaver and Wampum, and the townships of Little Beaver, Perry and Wayne.
The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library serves the people in Bessemer and SNPJ boroughs and Mahoning and North Beaver townships.
The Lawrence County Federated Library Outreach Program provides library service and programs to preschool, day care, senior living and areas of the county that do not have convenient access to a library.
In addition to book lending and educational programs, all of the libraries programs that focus on emergent literary skills, free online tutoring, free use of computers, internet and Wi-Fi, among many other services, including a bookmobile service to outlying areas of the county.
The Lawrence County Federated Library System was formed by the county commissioners in 1998, connecting the services of all three facilities.
