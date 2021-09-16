FearScapes Haunted Attraction, an Ellwood City-based walk-through haunt located at 1503 Brentwood Ave., is opening its doors on Oct. 1 and continuing every Friday and Saturday throughout the month.
“We’re especially excited about this year’s haunt because we have a totally new immersive storyline that builds off some of the stories and scenes our guests experienced last year,” said FearScapes owner John Guerrini. “We also have a few new effects that I think people are going to love.”
The 2021 season is a follow-up to the successful 2020 campaign, for which FearScapes won best atmosphere and best finale from the judges at The Scare Factor, an organization dedicated to reviewing haunts and escape rooms throughout the country.
“Winning those two awards in 2020 meant a lot to me and my team,” Guerrini said, “but I’m confident this year’s haunt experience will be even better. The actors are better prepared, the set is better dressed, and we put even more time into our animatronics for this season. Plus, The Stolen Stitches are back again this year!”
The Stolen Stitches is a circus-inspired sideshow act filled with magic, stunts and laughs and is one of the major reasons FearScapes won 2020’s best finale award.
Three local vendors have partnered with FearScapes to provide food and beverages, including: One-5 BBQ (Oct. 2, 3, 29 and 30); Big Shot Bob’s (Oct. 8, 9, 22 and 23); and PJ’s Deli & Catering (Oct. 15, 16, 29, and 30).
“We’re really excited to partner with these outstanding vendors this year,” Guerrini said. “One-5 BBQ, Big Shot Bob’s, and PJ’s Deli are all great, and they should be a welcome surprise for any of our guests who travel from places like Pittsburgh or Steubenville to visit us this year.”
FearScapes Haunted Attraction is finishing the haunt season by partnering with New Dimension Comics and 3 Rivers Comicon for FearFest, a one-night-only Halloween convention from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 30. Visitors will receive a free comic book while encountering numerous local vendors and comic book lovers, and admission is free.
To learn more about FearScapes Haunted Attraction and purchase tickets, visit www.fearscapeshaunt.com or www.facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the box office, which will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. Tickets are $15.
