Farrell could pull library funds

By Melissa Klaric
The (Sharon) Herald
FARRELL – City Council is considering a range of options, including cutting funding for the Stey-Nevant Library, to fill a gap in the 2021 budget.
“I understand this was brought up in the past and it was contentious,” city Manager Ben Prescott told city council at its workshop meeting Monday. “This is the only other place we have squeaking room at all.”
Farrell owns the building that houses the library, and the lease is up at the end of December. The city would save $47,653 if it eliminated the annual payment for operations at Stey-Nevant Public Library, a branch of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley.
The Community Library took over Stey-Nevant in 2016, in what Councilwoman Olive McKeithan, then Farrell’s mayor, said was necessary for the library’s survival.
“That was the only way to save the library, is if (the Community Library) became a part of it,” McKeithan said.
Even with cutting the library expenditure, which could force its closure, Farrell would have a budget shortfall of $170,591, equivalent to 4.5 mills in property taxes.
Farrell, which emerged from Act 47 economically distressed community status in 2019, has faced fiscal difficulty this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting earned income tax collections. When workers at the NLMK Pennsylvania steel mill — one of the city’s largest employers — went on strike Aug. 22, that further affected earned income tax revenues.
The city’s 2020 millage rate is 27.67, which could increase to 32.17 with a 4.5-mill tax increase. The owner of a property with an assessed value of $13,500, the city’s approximate average, would have a tax bill of $434.30, an increase of about $60.75.
Properties in Mercer County are assessed at values set in the early 1970s, the last time the county performed a property assessment.
Even with a 4.5-mill increase, which would generate $181,260, the city will not begin to collect property tax revenue until April, without enough money to cover bills for the early part of 2021.
Prescott said Farrell would have to borrow operating funds through a tax anticipation note from a local bank. He did not know how much the city would need.
City officials have not talked with Stey-Nevant officials about the potential for cutting the library expenditure, and the Community Library of the Shenango Valley’s director was unavailable for comment.
Stey-Nevant Library Manager Abby Kutz declined to comment Tuesday.
Prescott said council members will meet to discuss their options at a special budget hearing the first week of December.
“There’s a lot of things that could happen,” McKeithan said. “Maybe something can be worked out between school and library.”
Prescott said this is a difficult time for the city.
“I wish I had better news to bring to the citizens of Farrell,” he said. “We’re facing difficult times, difficult decisions and difficult choices. We are exploring every possible solution to minimize the impact to the city and the citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.