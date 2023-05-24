Ellwood City, New Castle and New Wilmington will have farmers’ markets returning this summer.
Ellwood City Farmers’ Market
The annual Ellwood City Farmers’ Market will return on June 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Beaver Avenue municipal parking lot in the borough.
From there, it will meet every Saturday through Oct. 7.
The list of vendors for the first day are: Thompson Farm (lamb and lamb spices), Harkins Mill Winery, Paws in the Sand (pet treats and pet products), Awesome Acres (jams, jellies, seasonal veggies & berries), Fungetarian (mushrooms, herbs), Sutton Farms (grass fed beef, fresh flowers, herbs, craft projects), Roots Health Shop (elderberry infusion, teas, detox bath mix), Hazen Woodworking,Just Craftin’ Around with Janine & Diana, McCraley Design (watercolor and paper art & original artwork), Sperdute Farms, Woodburning by Lydia, Katy’s Homestyle Bakery, Heather’s Flower Farmette, Brown Bear Honey Farm, Pamela D Creations (pet items, vintage painted baskets, household items), 3D’s Produce & Greenhouse and Cowmeadow Clay Studio.
The weekly entertainment includes: The Leftovers on June 3, Paul Stephenson on June 10, Chad Goldbach on June 17, James Tobin on June 24, Rectenwalds on July 8, The Button Box Band on July 15, The Wrangle Band — Unplugged on July 22, a food demonstration from Penn State Extension on July 29, Tony Sorce on Aug. 5, Pure Harmony Strings on Aug. 12, The Wrangler Band on Aug. 19, Rock Jazz on Aug. 26, Max Schang & Jane Gregg Blues on Sept. 2, Washboard Tony on Sept. 9, the Sanctuary Jazz Band on Sept. 16 and students from Wanderland Piano on Sept. 23.
Grower’s & Maker’s Market
The second annual Grower’s & Maker’s Market will take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 through Oct. 14 in the parking lot of the Cascade Galleria in New Castle.
The market will feature fresh produce, delicious treats and hand-made items for sale.
On June 17, the market will partner with the Lawrence County Humane Society to host different activities to help benefit the society’s animals.
On July 15, there will be a kids’ crafts and activities market for children of all ages, featuring a bounce house, face painting and a balloon artist.
On Aug. 19, the market will be partnering with city business The Balanced Scales to provide a wellness-based market.
On Oct. 14, the market season will end with a Halloween-inspired market with Trick-or-Treat for children and dogs.
Fresh Marketplace
The New Wilmington farmers’ market, Fresh Marketplace, will open for its eighth season on May 27.
It will be open every Saturday, through Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Chestnut and Vine Streets in the borough.
The Marketplace features over 35 farmer and artist vendors, a prepared breakfast and lunch made from the vendors’ products and different children’s activities.
The weekly entertainment includes Charlie Barath & Rodger Montgomery on May 27, Washboard Tony & Rockin’ Rob on June 3, The Gordon-James Blues Band on June 10, Ken Turcic on June 17, the Rock Jazz Trio on June 24, Mike Leslie on July 1, Sweet Atmosphere on July 8, Nelson Boosel & Co. on July 15, Michael Chutz on July 22, The Chadd on July 29, Mike & Lauren on Aug. 5, the Catro Jazz Duo on Aug. 12, Ruby on Aug. 19, TC Conner & Matt Boles, Jim Scott on Sept. 2, Steve “Honeyboy” Voice on Sept. 9, EDGE on Sept. 16 and Joe Fritz on Sept. 23.
