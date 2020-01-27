Family history: Son's Playhouse involvement inspires Black History Month director

You could call her a stage mom.
But Erika Groves’ passion for the performing arts goes well beyond her own children’s performances.
While all four of Groves’ children have theatrical and musical talents, she relishes putting others in the spotlight, having served as director for the New Castle Playhouse’s inaugural Shining Stars showcase for elementary school children earlier this month. Next month, she takes on the role of director for the Playhouse’s Black History Month Membership Gala on Feb. 15.
Groves explained that the show “celebrating black music through the decades” is the third Black History Month performance at the Playhouse. The plays “Crowns” and “Colored Museum” were staged in 2018 and 2019.
“Unfortunately, there wasn’t great participation for those particular shows and the artistic committee was about to scrap anything for this year,” Groves explained. “But I said, ‘Let’s not do that.’ We needed to find a way to honor Black History Month and keep what little momentum we had going.
“Because of the short time we had, we looked at what we could do that wouldn’t require a set, a large cast and a lot of rehearsals,” she continued. “So we settled on a one-night show, kind of like the Stars of Tomorrow, featuring black entertainers looking at how black music has changed throughout the decades.”
To find performers, Groves and the show’s music director Gordon Austin “tried to think of black people we’ve seen on the New Castle Playhouse stage. Sadly, there weren’t that many, but the ones we reached out to are super excited.”
In an effort to include artists who may be new to the Playhouse, Groves has scheduled an audition for 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at the New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave.
“They can just come anytime between those hours,” she said, explaining that performers will be assigned a decade based on their style. “And some will know what they want to do, or ask for a specific time period.”
The talent lineup thus far includes R.J. Williams, a musician and student at Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts High School; James Streit, a dancer and student at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School; Allyson Hood, who has appeared in Playhouse productions including “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “A Chorus Line”; and Groves’ admitted favorite, her son Elijah, a junior at Lincoln Park.
Groves said it was Elijah who brought her to the Playhouse where he is a member of the Mini Stars performance group and served as emcee for recent Stars of Tomorrow show.
“He came here for a workshop, and I ended up stage managing youth performances,” said Groves who also serves at the Playhouse’s parent liaison and membership director.
“In our community, sports is everything. So for those kids who aren’t into sports, they feel as though they don’t have a home. The New Castle Playhouse fills that void,” Groves said, crediting “the good team at the New Castle Playhouse,” specifically office manager and marketing director Cathy DeRaleau and Mini Stars director Vaughn Hudspath for assisting with putting the Black History show together so quickly.
“This is a different style of production, but I know the impact this music has had on me as a black person,” Groves said. “It’s very important that we don’t let this go by the wayside.
“Sadly, my kids are often the only black kids in our shows,” she continued. “But I know this community has a lot of diverse talent, talent that will be seen in this show. I look at it as a way to bring everyone together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.