Homemade cookies, art projects and photos from the community all will be a part of the annual Oneness program at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The event is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. April 30 and will feature Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice and Ellwood City native Debra Todd as the main speaker. Todd is the first woman to become chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
“Oneness” Of Lawrence County is a concept and a project created to celebrate the community and to honor its diversity by coming together through free, family friendly programs, events, actions and conversations held throughout the year.
This event includes art projects for families to do together sponsored by The Hoyt Center for the Arts, a special homemade cookie table presented by various community volunteers, a program featuring student choirs from Mohawk High School, under the direction of Justin Addicott, and Westminster College, under the direction of Dr. Ryan Keeling. Mohawk’s choir, along with the school’s band, performed last month at Disney World.
In addition, families, organizations and groups are invited to submit photos that will be assembled into a video collage to be played at the event. Photos can be submitted online at https://onenessunited.org/. All photos must be received by March 25.
The program begins with an arts and crafts event hosted by the Hoyt Center for the Arts, a raffle of local business donating gift coupons and each family being given a Oneness backpack filled with items about Oneness and the community, a book for children, a seed packet of flowers and various other items.
Local community organizations and groups will donate freshly baked cookies, many of which will be gluten free and all will be nut free.
Now in its third year, this event has seen more than 1,500 people attend previous programs in the past where speakers included Rhonda Carson Leach, Sean Kanan and emcee Chandi Chapman.
Each year, a gallery of honorees is presented to recognize Lawrence Countians who have lived and learned here and gone on to create outstanding lives for themselves while still honoring their roots in Lawrence County. Each year, 10 to 15 names will be added, as well as more than 25 more included in the Honor Roll listing.
