The Bair Foundation, a foster care ministry serving the Western Pennsylvania region, is looking for host homes for its specialized treatment foster care program.
The program’s objective is to provide children with safe and loving families and works to keep children out of more restrictive residential treatment centers as they learn to cope with emotional issues.
Specialized Treatment Foster Care (CRR) is an option for families who have wanted to foster, but fear having no help after accepting a child into their home.
Bair’s team provides 24-hour, seven-day-a-week support to families plus specialized on-going training, in-home individual therapy, monthly support groups, and $65 per diem financial reimbursement.
“We have so many children who want and need help in the form of a family and therapy,” Abi Biroschak, CRR recruiter for The Bair Foundation, said. “They are capable of so much, but they are struggling right now and need help. It breaks my heart that these kids have to wait to start healing because of a shortage of families saying ‘yes.’”
Families interested in becoming a certified foster home should reach out to The Bair Foundation New Wilmington office at (724) 946-2220 for more information or begin the application process.
When families are ready to start the process, Bair works alongside them to complete the necessary training and prepare the host family’s hearts and homes.
For more information, visit at Bair.org.
