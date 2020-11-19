Famed musician portraits displayed in Sharon

Artists from the Shenango Valley and surrounding area are displaying portraits of musicians in a special area for public viewing in downtown Sharon.
Random Acts of Artists Inc. on Saturday completed a public art installation called the “RAA Musicians Alley.” The 26-piece display features portraits of pop music artists and is in the alley across from Vine Street off of East State Street. Twenty-six member artists participated in the project. Each chose a musician to paint on a panel measuring 32 by 48 inches high. The paintings are mounted on the east wall of the alley.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Nov. 21 to celebrate the new art addition. Sherris Moreira, executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, and several other local officials are expected to attend along with the artists who painted the works. Local musicians also will perform at the event.
The RAA Musicians Alley was partially funded by a grant to Random Acts of Artists from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Stream Project, issued through the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
“This is an example of what can be accomplished when artists and the community join together for the betterment of the city,” Random Acts of Artists president Terry Polonsky said. Polonsky contributed a portrait of Ray Charles.
Also featured among the many portraits are such pop stars as Elton John, Frank Zappa, Carole King, James Taylor, Janis Joplin, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix and Bruce Springsteen.
“This project was chosen in part so that there would be appropriate social distancing for this group project with each artist doing the painting at home,” Polonsky said. “There is a wealth of talented artists in the area, and all are eager to display their talents, especially during this pandemic when most of the galleries and art shows have been canceled or are operating with limited hours of operation.”
This is the most recent of several art installations throughout downtown Sharon, created in Sharon by Random Acts of Artists. The group also has created the “Chose to Fly” mural on the south side of the Sharon Shopping Center along West Connelly Boulevard, the “Flower Garden Gallery” on West Connelly Boulevard, the “Literary Garden” at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, and the “Gallery Garden” in the River Gardens Park. Each display was done at no cost to the public. The time, talent and most of the art materials for those projects were donated by the individual artists.
An “Art Walk” map is available from various locations in the downtown, which locates these art works and other artistic points of interest.
Random Acts of Artists Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 corporation consisting of local creative individuals from all areas of the arts. Its members represent some of the area’s finest talents in fine art, theatre, music, dance, design and crafts. Its mission statement is “Dedicated to promoting the arts, nurturing the artists and serving the community, through open communications and mutual cooperation.”
To become member of Random Acts of Artists, Inc. or to make a tax deductible donation, please visit the group’s website at randomactsofartists.com, or follow it on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/randomactsofartists.
