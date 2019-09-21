Fall requires preparation - mentally and in the garden

According to the calendar provided to me free by Davey Tree Service, Monday is the first day of autumn. I’m not ready for it yet.
I’m still wearing my summer tropical shirt and $9.95 jean shorts. My sock drawer hasn’t been opened since May. It will probably need some WD-40.
I’ve been getting a few questions on what to do with certain plants, so here is my official fall preparation guide.
Lainie, one of my all-time favorite people to work with, asked if she could cut her dayilies back. She said most of the leaves are dead and they look bad.
My answer to her was if the center is still green and the outer leaves are dead, just remove the outer leaves. Leave the green ones on, which will help give energy to the tuberous roots. When the time comes and all of the leaves have passed away, remove the rest of the foliage. If you no longer care to bend over, a weed whacker or running over them with a lawn mower works. Lainie replied that she did what I said, which is unusual since she never listened to a thing I said at work.
Remember, lilies are bulbs belonging to the Lilium family. Daylilies are tubers belonging to Hemerocallis gang. Just because the daylilies have the word lilies in their name, does not mean they are lilies. Remember the singer of “Tip Toe Thru the Tulips,” Tiny Tim? He wasn’t tiny at all.
The treatment is the same for both of the plants. Leave your foliage on your true lilies until it dies off. Those bulbs, like myself, love to eat, and the only way they get any food is through the leaves. I prefer getting mine at buffets.
If you are planting your spring flowering bulbs now, remember to keep them watered if it doesn’t rain. They will start forming roots right after you plant them, and they like a drink or two to help them do that.
Some have asked, “Should I cut back my roses for the winter?”
It is recommended not to cut them back, unless you have some very tall stems. You might consider cutting those back about half. Leave the other stems on until spring because it helps protect the plant. You can chop them down to about a foot in the spring, and you should have plenty of roses.
When we finally get our first frost and all the leaves die back on your elephant ears, dahlias, gladiolas and other non-hardy bulbs or tubers, it is time to dig them up, give them a nice shower, dry them off and place them in a cool area for the winter. I have stored dahlias and elephant ear bulbs each year by delicately throwing them in a Walmart or Giant Eagle bag and placing them in a closet, close to an outside wall and forgetting about them. I have had great success with this scientific method.
If you have the blue or pink hydrangeas, do not, I repeat, do not cut them back. The flower buds are in the stems right now as we speak, and if you cut them back, bye bye blooms for next year. The white flowering hydrangeas’ spent flowers may be removed and perhaps cut back the stems to a pair of leaves. No matter how far you cut them back, they will come back and bloom next year.
One last tip for all of you gentlemen out there, you may also need to prepare your wife for the winter months. I went all out this year and bought her one of those heavy therapeutic blankets. It is supposed to have a calming effect and, since she lives with me, she needs all the calming effects she can get. It might even keep her warm, although I don’t think even a blast furnace could do that.
Make your space a green space.
