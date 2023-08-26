Arts and Education at the Hoyt has been offering year-round arts classes in a variety of mediums since it opened its doors in 1964.
Its North Hill campus features dedicated stained glass, ceramics and digital media studios and four classroom spaces that rotate between painting, drawing, printing, language and music instruction.
The Hoyt’s approach to teaching offers students of any age a balance between process and product. Student progress is measured in terms of personal artistic growth, the acquisition of new skills and the ability to think critically. Many workshops are experimental in nature, giving even the most novice individual the opportunity to create something worthy of displaying on the fridge.
From summer camps and after-school programs for youth to evening courses and weekend workshops for adults, the Hoyt has something for everyone to experience what executive director Kimberly Koller-Jones calls “the magic of making.”
That magic is being offered this fall with the recently released class schedule spanning Sept. 12-Nov. 11. Teens (ages 16+) and adults have a variety of options to choose from in ceramics, drawing, stained glass, mosaics, graphic design, painting, watercolors, pastels, photography, voice, harp, origami and yoga. Some classes meet weekly over the course of eight weeks. Others meet only for the day.
Youth can also register for their own age-appropriate lessons in ceramics, drawing, voice and piano classes as well as claymation and mixed media workshops for as little as $10.
Some classes, including stained glass, watercolor and photography, even have drop-in options, allowing folks to sign up as late as 3 p.m. the same day.
Scholarships up to 100 percent of tuition are available to anyone demonstrating need. Simply visit www.hoytartcenter.org/scholarships to complete an application on-line. Once approved, households can continue to use the approved discount for up to a year.
A full copy of the 2023 fall schedule can be found at www.hoytartcenter.org/classes.
