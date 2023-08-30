Susan Hougelman said she and 11 other Lawrence County residents meet weekly to discuss their faith, stating they have concerns over the negativity and bleak outlook on life for many people in the country.
“Our world is going in an awful direction,” Hougelman said. “A lot of people feel this world is in trouble.”
Therefore, for over a year, the group has been planning a nondenominational, nonaffiliated event with the hope of bringing families and the community together for a night of love and positivity.
This event, a Faith, Family, Freedom Festival, will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7 at Irons Mill Farmstead at 252 Greenfield Road in New Wilmington.
More information on the event is available at faithfamilyfreedomfestival.com.
The event is free to attend. It will feature food and family activities at the Farmstead from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a worship service at 6 p.m., with guest speakers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The night will end with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
“We are all together as one voice,” Hougelman said.
Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and/or lawn chairs.
Hougelman said she and the other members of the group, which doesn’t have a formal name, attended a special revival event in Iowa on May 21, 2022.
This event, “Revival at the Field,” was hosted by former MLB player turned preacher Darryl Strawberry at the Field of Dreams field used for the movie of the same name.
She said the event was a magical experience that connected families together, so the group hopes to bring the same kind of energy back to the residents of Lawrence County.
“We’re just a group of 12 ordinary people that just felt called to bring people together,” Hougelman said.
The worship leader for the event will be Tyler Miller, who is a speaker, author and songwriter currently residing in Iowa, who was a part of the Revival of the Field event.
He ministers at Activation Church and House of Missions and Equipping in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Two of the guest speakers will be Michael and Jena De Jong, who also participated in the Revival at the Field, who hosts gatherings across Iowa and the midwest, who has a ministry called Zion International, and co-formed a ministry called Action 169 which consists of raising awareness for sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.
Other guest speakers will be Apostle David M. Young Sr., founder and senior pastor of Prevailing World Outreach Center in New Castle, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Hartwig, who travels and speaks about his faith, and Taylan Seaman, who goes by Taylan Michael, a minister from Revival Way Ministries who speaks about his faith on YouTube and social media platforms.
