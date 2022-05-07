The Silk Road Fair Trade Market in New Wilmington has launch an online wholesale business, the Eclectic Woodchuck.
Businesses can now purchase fair trade items from around the world for resale. Fair trade guarantees that the artisans receive fair wages and safe working conditions. In addition, focus is given to microloan funding, empowering women, building hospitals and schools, and environmental sustainability.
Items offered include handcrafted notecards, journals, Christmas ornaments and batik art, along with fair trade fan favorites like coin purses and wallets from Turkey, ornaments from the West Bank and glass earrings from Chile. The entire collection can be viewed at www.EclecticWoodchuck.com.
“In 2006, I started with simple dream of making a small difference for people living in poverty and opened a brick and mortar store, The Silk Road Market,” said Wendy Farmerie, sole proprietor. “That dream has not only grown into a reality, but it has expanded. In working direct with my artisans, I’m putting food on tables, sending kids to school, and offering a stable income. Seeing the huge impact one business can make is eye opening. It’s been a humbling experience, truth be told.
“Expanding into a wholesale business is the next step to make an even larger impact and one I’ve been working to achieve for years. Whether I’m designing a card with Naved in India or a Christmas ornament with Shuvo in Bangladesh, it’s now very personal. Not only are they my artisans, but they’re my friends, and we’re working together to make life a little better and help families struggling to survive.”
For more information, contact Farmerie at (724) 946-8502 or wendy@silkroadmkt.com.
