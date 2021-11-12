The F.D. Campbell Library will celebrate veterans with a special observance Saturday.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the library’s new location, 209 Hillsville Road, Bessemer. VFW Post 315 will have a flag raising ceremony, and Master Sgt. Jesse Putnam, director of Lawrence County’s Veterans Affairs office, will be the speaker.
North Beaver was the home of the most Revolutionary Soldiers in Lawrence County and included the Alsworth, Aughenbaugh, Bannon, Carson, Clark, Coleman, Dixon, Hamill, Justice, McCord, McGeehan, Nesbit, Robinson, and Wilkins families. In addition to the Revolutionary War, the Mount Jackson community established the 43rd Regiment, 1st Artillery, known as Battery B. Many descendants from these two wars live within the service area for F. D. Campbell Memorial Library and have continued to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors.
Of these local families, the Nesbit family found themselves in a military capacity dating back to the Revolutionary War. The Nesbit family descendants went on to become Judges, Governor of North Carolina, Assistant Attorney General of the State of Washington, Major in the U.S. Army, Professor at Harvard Medical College, and more. Today, many individuals residing in North Beaver still have these connections to the family, who laid out Mount Jackson in 1802. These connections are rooted in their military service.
Photographs of veterans from their families will be on display, and the library encourages digital donations for the library’s “Local History Corner”.
Steve “HoneyBoy” Vuich will perform acoustic music at the library following the event.
For more information, contact the library at (724) 667-7939 or via Facebook at facebook.com/fdcampbelllibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.