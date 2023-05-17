Do you live in one of the more than one million homes and farms in Pennsylvania that get their drinking water from a private well or spring? Would you like to have your water tested for free? Penn State Extension's private water supply education and water testing event is designed for people who use a private drinking water supply.
Participants must register to attend a one-hour educational workshop at 6 p.m. May 31 at the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety, 1451 County Line Road. Those attending will receive information about how to test their water supply. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/private-water-supply-education-and-water-testing-workshop or call (877) 345-0691. There is no cost for the program and testing.
The program will cover how to test and protect your well or spring and when water treatment might make sense. Private water system maintenance will also be discussed. The event is for those who use a private water supply (well, spring, cistern) in their primary residence.
Each water supply will receive testing through a PA Department of Environmental Protection state-accredited water testing laboratory for bacteria, nitrate, manganese, arsenic, sodium, barium, lead and copper. Registration will be limited to approximately 30 households. Each household must own or rent a primary residence (no camps) that uses a private well, spring or cistern for its drinking water supply.
For more information, contact Susan Boser at smw16@psu.edu or (724) 774-3024.
