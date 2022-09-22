Penn State Extension Master Gardeners are volunteers who have a keen interest in gardening and teaching others along with a desire to learn new gardening techniques.
Penn State Extension in Lawrence County is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Master Gardener training class. This program is a volunteer training course designed to provide horticulture information and skills necessary to provide teaching and outreach within Lawrence County.
Weekly online classes take place from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Thursdays from October through March. In addition to attending classes, trainees agree to do 50 hours of volunteer work to become a certified Master Gardener. After the training year, the Master Gardeners complete 20 hours of volunteer time, as well as 10 hours of continuing education.
Volunteer opportunities may include presentations for children on the topic of gardening or pollinators as well as presentations for adults on container gardening, composting and many other topics. Volunteers may write articles for the public, answer gardening questions, help maintain demonstration gardens or assist with fundraisers like the annual plant sale.
To be considered for the Master Gardener training program, an application and interview are required. Once accepted into the training program, the Master Gardener apprentice pays a $200 fee for program materials and a Master Gardener manual.
Questions can be directed to Joy Wilson, Master Gardener coordinator for Lawrence County, at jhw5391@psu.edu or visit the Lawrence County Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/lawrence to apply.
