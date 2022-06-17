Penn State Extension will offer a series of home food preservation webinars throughout the summer and fall on topics such as pressure canning, atmospheric steam canning and pickling.
More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu and participants must register to attend the webinars.
The upcoming webinars include: Atmospheric steam canning, 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 30; jams and jellies, 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 6; pressure canning green beans, 6 to 9 p.m. July 6; pickling, 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 13; water bath canning, 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 27; tomatoes and salads, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4; freezing foods, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17; fermented pickles and sauerkraut, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25; drying foods, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19; wild game, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4; and charcuterie accompaniments, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Several fact sheets about home food preservation also are available on the Penn State Extension website.
Those who prefer a printed book can purchase “Preserving Food at Home Resource Guide,” a compilation of fact sheets; research-based guidelines for safely canning, freezing and drying food at home; and nutrition and storage information.
