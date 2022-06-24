Home food preservation has seen a renewed interest in recent years. But along with numerous benefits, the activity carries risk.
Improper canning can lead to botulism, a potentially deadly illness, according to Andy Hirneisen, senior food safety and quality educator and team leader with Penn State Extension.
To provide guidance on up-to-date and science-based methods for home food preservation, extension educators are offering a “can-along” webinar in July. This event will walk participants step-by-step through the process of pressure canning green beans at home.
“Home Food Preservation Can-Along: Pressure Canning Green Beans” will occur from 6 to 9 p.m. July 6. Participants will learn about current USDA canning recommendations and proper safety steps when using a pressure canner.
Benefits of home food preservation include storing food for out-of-season consumption — especially useful for people with large gardens — and building a reserve of dehydrated and canned food that will stay safe during a power outage.
First-time and experienced canners alike can benefit from the webinar. As opposed to a lecture-based webinar, the live format means attendees can interact with extension experts to learn about the tools and ask questions in real time. A webinar also allows participants to join from home and learn how the process works using their own tools in their own kitchens.
“An educator essentially will look over the shoulders of participants, helping them along and answering questions,” Hirneisen said.
Registration for is open through July 5 and can be made online at extension.psu.edu. The event costs $15.
Upon registration, participants will receive access to an informative, previously recorded lecture to help ensure up-to-date knowledge on the latest research-based methods. Access to the lecture, as well as the ingredient and supply list for the can-along, is provided in the registration confirmation email. Participants should plan to join the live webinar as the event will not be recorded for later distribution. Registration is required to receive the link to access the webinar.
