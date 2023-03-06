The Lawrence County Garden Mart is expanding and will now be known as the Lawrence County Garden Mart/Craft Show.
This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at the Cascade Park Pavilion.
Vendors are needed for crafts and/or garden items and plants. Contact Debbi Cameron at (724) 730-9414 for more information.
