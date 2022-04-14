The annual Lawrence County Earth Day Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Ewing Park, Ellwood .
There will be vendors, food provided by INMETCO, musicians, and childrens activities.
Visitors will learn how to protect the environment. Educational exhibits will include information on recycling, littering, environmental programs, trees, community gardens, water quality, microbial benefits, bees, and native plants. Several vendors will have items for sale such as rag rags, Tupperware, wood crafts, beeswax lotion bars, soaps, candles, plants, jams, herbs, goats milk lotion and skincare products.
Wild World of Animals will be returning with exotic animals at 12:30 p.m. The Rotary Club of Ellwood City will host a composting seminar at 11 a.m., and participants can enter to win a compost bin.
There will be musical performances by Rick Bruening, Todd Wehr, Jerry, Sandi, and Cory Rectenwald. Take a photo with the Bag Monster who will be roaming the park talking about how much trash we generate. Children’s activities include a supersized bounce house obstacle course and Earth Day crafts.
Join Boy Scout Troop 806 for a guided tour of Ewing Park’s Nature Trail. The Scouts will be assisting participants to identify and learn about the flora and fauna that live along the trail. The trail offers spectacular views of the Connoquenessing Creek and a chance to see the area’s resident bald eagles. Tours will start at the arched entrance to the Nature Trail across from Shelter No. 8 (in the back loop of the park). Tours will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and participants will receive a free packet of wildflower seeds while supplies last.
The Rotary Club of Ellwood City and Boy Scout Troop 806 will be leading an Earth Day Community Cleanup at the conclusion of the Earth Day event from 2 to 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate. Meet at Ewing Park Shelter No.8 at 2 p.m.. The cleanup will go from Ewing Park towards Lawrence Avenue. Following the cleanup, the participants will meet back at Shelter No. 8 for s’mores with the Scouts and Rotary Club of Ellwood City.
Lawrence County Earth Day is sponsored by INMETCO, WesBanco, the Hoyt Foundation and Caroline Knox Memorial Fund.
