BY MELISSA KLARIC
THE (SHARON) HERALD
More than 60 charitable organizations from Lawrence, Mercer and Trumbull counties are participating in the second annual “PA Ohio Gives,” a virtual fundraising event that raised $575,000 for local nonprofits in 2020.
The Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio has lined up $140,000 in matching donations that will be given during the event, which started at midnight Saturday at midnight and runs through Friday.
Kyle English, executive director of the foundation, said the $140,000, contributed by the Zekelman Fund, the Dr. Robert and Vera Lartz Charitable Foundation and the Community Foundation, goes to the different participating programs.
“It’s a way we can partner with local organizations to ensure they’re getting the spotlight they deserve,” English said.
Each participating non-profit has an individualized profile page that details specific needs, goals and organization missions. Donations can be made through the website paohgives.org or by sending a check to the Community Foundation, Suite 301, 7 W. State St., Sharon, PA 16146.
Last year, the more than a half-million raised during the pandemic came from 986 donations.
“Providing the matching money is the role we were looking to play,” English said. “But it’s up to the different organizations to go out and brag about the different work they do in the community.”
In 2020, St. Paul Homes in Greenville hoped to raise $5,000 and at the end of the week, once the match was applied, the organization raised more than $61,000.
“Last year, PA OH Gives was a godsend for our Good Samaritan Fund for benevolent care,” said Dawn Hartman, director of planned and major giving. “To watch the outpouring of support from our community for St. Paul’s and all the other non-profits that provide essential services in our region was humbling, uplifting and inspiring.”
Around this time last year during the pandemic, the Community Foundation started the virtual event. The idea came to them through a program they saw in Erie.
“The timing was perfect last year,” English said. “Based on the response and the way the community accepted it, it made sense to just keep it going.”
There are also a number of different challenges in which organizations can participate. For instance, the first donation at midnight Saturday morning receives an extra $500. The organization that is the farthest away will get an additional $500.
“We wanted organizations to have the ability to go to donors with something different,” English said. “They do all the hard work during the year along the way. This is just another way we can help them in their efforts.”
For a full list of participating charitable programs, visit www.paohgives.org
