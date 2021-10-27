The Castle Area Marine Corps League Detachment 788 will host the traditional cutting of the birthday cake Nov. 11.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. in New Castle, with the commandant's message at 7:30 p.m. The cutting of the cake will be at 7:45 p.m. followed by a social hour beginning at 8 p.m.
The event, which is open to all past, present and future Marines and their guests, recognizes 246 years of service by the Marine Corps. Attire is casual for the free event.
Reservations are preferred. For more information and to make a reservation, call (724) 944-7770.
