All chocolate lovers who love to bake can enter the Chocolate Cake and Chocolate Cookie baking contests to be held Aug. 14 at the Lawrence County Fair.
Special awards will be given for the first-place winners in each contest by Joseph’s Marketplace.
Bill Preston of Joseph’s Marketplace said of the previous contest winners’ creations, “I am continually amazed by the winning recipes for these contests, and not just from adults. Some of the recipes from the young people who enter are simply out of this world.”
The winner of the Chocolate Cake contest will be eligible to compete in the statewide chocolate cake contest in January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
The rules for the local contests at the Lawrence County Fair’s contest are as follows:
•One entry per person. There is no charge to enter.
•Entries must be from “scratch,” (no mixes). The cakes must be frosted.
•The recipe must feature chocolate or cocoa as the main ingredient.
•The entire entry must be submitted for judging on cardboard or on a disposable plate, placed in a zippered plastic bag or covered with plastic wrap.
•The recipe must accompany the entry, printed on one side of an 8½ x 11-inch sheet of paper. The recipe must list all ingredients, quantities, and preparation instructions. The entrant’s name, address, and phone number must be printed on the back side of all pages.
Judging of either contest will be based on the following criteria: flavor (aroma, taste, good balance of flavors) 30 points; texture (moist and tender crumb, not soggy or dry), 25 points; inside characteristics (even grain, evenly baked, free of air pockets), 20 points; outside characteristics (consistent shape, size, surface, overall appeal), 15 points; and creativity, 10 points.
More information about the local fair contests is available online at Lawrence County Fair’s website, www.lawrencecountyfair.com, or by calling the fair office at (724) 657-7745.
