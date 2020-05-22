Evangel Community Church will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 at 1530 Harlansburg Road.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, go to Evangel Community Churches Facebook page or to: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results.
You can also text the word “Blood” to (724) 686-1212 and someone will get back to you.
“Evangel Community Church is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations, especially at a time like this.” said Pastor Harry Edenhofer. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.