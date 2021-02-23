FearScapes, known for its walk-through haunt in Ellwood City during the Halloween season, is opening a new attraction.
Escape FearScapes, billed as Ellwood City’s first escape room, is scheduled to open March 15. Escape FearScapes offers a fully immersive, family-friendly storyline that evolves based on the decisions you make inside its walls.
“The rooms and puzzles are designed so that certain actions will reveal unique clues and advice from characters over the loudspeaker,” owner John Guerrini said. “You could successfully complete the escape room with multiple different strategies. It all depends on the decisions you make once you’re inside.”
Escape FearScapes visitors will step aboard an elevator before descending into the first room. In the Escape FearScapes world, these visitors must find a way into the control room to contain a mysterious and toxic chemical before a critical failure threatens their wellbeing.
“The whole idea is to create another world that feels completely real,” Guerrini said. “Once you’re inside, characters talk to you through the PA system and ask for help with different tasks, all while you solve puzzles to move forward. The characters become more or less frantic depending on how quickly you progress, so this really feels like an immersive experience.”
Escape FearScapes will pit visiting teams against each other by featuring an updated monthly leaderboard on its website. Each month, the visiting team with the best time will receive $250 and FearScapes-branded gifts, including free tickets to the FearScapes haunt in October.
Escape FearScapes is located at 1503 Brentwood Ave., just off Route 65, in Ellwood City.
