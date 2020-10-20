Envisioned Johnstown area park bringing coal towns together

BY DAVID HURST
THE (JOHNSTOWN) TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT
For generations, a tract of land below Portage Street served as a tipple for coal extracted by countless Ehrenfeld, Fifficktown and South Fork miners who worked side by side in the mine shafts beneath their homes.
Over the years, many went to school together, played ball together and even went to war together.
That’s why it’s fitting for John Cordek that when he and his cousin Dennis Maryak started looking for the perfect place to create a memorial for their hometown, they stumbled upon a point where all three communities meet, he said.
The result: Mainline Memorial Park.
“It just worked out that way, said Cordek, 69, of Sidman. “But it’s the way it should be.”
As developed so far, a path resembling a J-shaped stretch of railroad ties lines one side of the property that overlooks the Little Conemaugh River.
The park is anchored by a row of flagpoles honoring each branch of the U.S. military, as well as prisoners of war who never returned home.
Cordek said he grew up just a few blocks away from the tipple property.
Maryak, who now lives in the Philadelphia area, lived on the opposite side of Fifficktown, a coal patch that was never incorporated into a borough.
Like many they grew up with, both ended up serving their country – Cordek in the U.S. Army, and Maryak, the Marines.
“Last year, when we got together, we realized there was no real common space for a flagpole,” he said
“That’s how this all got started.”
With a state reclamation project wrapping up to remove “bony” coal waste from the hillside above, plans were already in the works to create a parking lot for the Path of the Flood Trail nearby.
It wasn’t hard to carve out space for a memorial park, too, said Cambria County Conservation and recreation Director Cliff Kitner, who worked with the property’s owner, Pristine Resources, to make it happen.
“I could park a whole fleet of cars on that property,” Kitner said. “So when John came to me with the idea about adding a memorial and benches, I was all for it.”
It seems many of their former friends and neighbors were, too.
As the effort progressed, word started spreading, Cordek said.
Families from as far away as El Paso, Texas, donated money to add a bench honoring loved ones. Others donated money for solar-powered industrial style lamp posts, he said.
He said as many as 70 people showed up for a park dedication last week. Seven benches have already been added and at least four more will join them, thanks to support.
“It has really just taken off,” he said. “Like the Field of Dreams – if you build it, they will come.”
Kitner said Cordek deserves praise for the accomplishment.
“John and Dennis are humble guys,” he said.
“But they deserve all the credit for this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.