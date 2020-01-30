ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

ONGOING
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
JANUARY
MR. GREENGENES: Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FEBRUARY
DONNIE IRIS AND THE CRUISERS with JOE GRUSHECKY AND THE HOUSE ROCKERS: Feb. 1 and 8, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
ROCK THE HOG 3, TRIGGER AND PLANES OVER VEGAS: 9 p.m. Feb.1, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
“A BRONX TALE”: Feb. 3, Warner Theatre, Erie.
FREDDY JONES BAND: Feb. 4, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ABBA MANIA: Feb. 5, Warner Theatre, Erie.
THE IRON MAIDENS: Feb. 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THREE DOG NIGHT: Feb. 6, Warner Theatre, Erie.
DON FELDER: Feb. 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHRIS JANSON: Feb. 7, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
CHEAP TRICK: Feb. 9, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MATT STELL: Feb. 14, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
OAK RIDGE BOYS: Feb. 14, Stambaugh Auditorium, Youngstown.
“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”: Feb. 14-23, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: Feb. 15, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 18, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
PAW PATROL LIVE “RACE TO THE RESCUE”: Feb. 18-19, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
CHANCE THE RAPPER: Feb. 20, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
GEOFF TATE: Feb. 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MERCY ME: Feb. 21, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
MANHATTAN: Feb. 22, Salem Eagles, Salem, Ohio.
GAELIC STORM: Feb. 23, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ILLUSIONISTS: Feb. 23, Warner Theatre, Erie.
POST MALONE: Feb. 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
THE LUMINEERS: Feb. 25, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ANNA POPOVIC: Feb. 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ERIC PASLEY: Feb. 27, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
DISNEY ON ICE “ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES”: Feb. 27-March 1, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
BRANTLEY GILBERT: Feb. 28, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
TEMPTATIONS and FOUR TOPS: Feb. 28, Warner Theatre, Erie.
MANHATTAN: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
MARCH
DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE: March 5, Warner Theatre, Erie.
DWEEZIL ZAPPA: March 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: March 7, Winery at Spring HIll, Geneva, Ohio.
CRACK THE SKY: March 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BRIT FLOYD: March 8, Warner Theatre, Erie.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS: March 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 10, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MELVIN SEALS AND JGB: March 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
HOWARD JONES TRIO: March 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CELINE DION: March 13, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE SILENCERS: March 14, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 17, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
ZZ-KC: March 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
RED HOT CHILI PIPERS: March 19, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
COLT FORD: March 20, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“HERE & NOW”: March 20-29, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, August Wilson Centre, Pittsburgh.
RHYTHM EXPRESS: 8:30 to 11: 30 p.m. March 21, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
MARK CHESTNUTT: March 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 24, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
THE IDES OF MARCH: March 24, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
WALTER TROUT: March 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BILLY PRICE and BILL TOMS: March 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
REBA McENTIRE: March 26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JAMESON RODGERS: March 27, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“TROLLS LIVE”: March 27-29, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
STARS OF THE SIXTIES: March 28, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 31, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
