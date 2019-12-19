ONGOING
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
DECEMBER
“NUTCRACKER”: through Dec. 29, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
TRAINWRECK: Dec. 21, CG’s Club, New Castle.
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: Dec. 22, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
KUT LOOSE: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Dec. 23, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS “DREAM BIG”: Dec. 26-29, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
THE ILLUSIONISTS: Dec. 26-29, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.
CUZZIE’S CHRISTMAS REUNION: 8 p.m. Dec. 28, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
MANHATTAN: Dec. 31, Salem Eagles, Salem, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: Dec. 31, JR’z Pub, Austintown, Ohio.
JEFF DUNHAM: Dec. 31, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JANUARY
SAY AHH: Jan. 3, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE FOUR HORSEMEN: Jan. 4, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: Jan. 4, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: Jan. 5, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
THE HUNKS: Jan. 8, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANDY PATINKIN: Jan. 9, Warner Theatre, Erie.
BLACK SABBITCH: Jan. 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
PITT FLOYD: Jan. 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 14, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
GET THE LED OUT: Jan. 16, Warner Theatre, Erie.
TOTALLY 80s LIVE with THE MOTELS, BOW WOW WOW AND WHEN IN ROME II: Jan. 16, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FUEL: Jan. 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 21, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL OVO: Jan. 23-26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE TUBES: Jan. 24, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
LAUREN ALAINA: Jan. 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
JOSH TURNER: Jan. 29, Packard Music Hall, Warren.
MR. GREENGENES: Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FEBRUARY
DONNIE IRIS AND THE CRUISERS with JOE GRUSHECKY AND THE HOUSE ROCKERS: Feb. 1 and 8, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
FREDDY JONES BAND: Feb. 4, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ABBA MANIA: Feb. 5, Warner Theatre, Erie.
THE IRON MAIDENS: Feb. 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THREE DOG NIGHT: Feb. 6, Warner Theatre, Erie.
DON FELDER: Feb. 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHRIS JANSON: Feb. 7, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
CHEAP TRICK: Feb. 9, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
