JULY
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
“HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITH REALLY TRYING!”: today through Sunday, New Castle Playhouse.
WALKER HAYES: Today, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FRANKIE VALLI and THE FOUR SEASONS: Today, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
MANHATTAN: Tomorrow, Firestone Farms Amphitheater, Columbiana, Ohio.
ALICE COOPER: Tomorrow, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
CHARLIE BARATH AND FRIENDS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TRAINWRECK: Saturday, New Castle Fireworks Festival, Riverwalk Park, New Castle.
THE DORALS: Saturday, New Castle Fireworks Festival, Riverwalk Park, New Castle.
SHENANGO VALLEY JAMBOREE: classic country and gospel music, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
WIZ KHALIFA: Saturday, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
THIRD EYE BLIND: Saturday, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
CLASSIC ROCKERS: Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m., Eintracht Picnic Grounds, 586 McKee Crossing Road.
HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH: Sunday, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
JON AND BOB: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
CAM’RON: Sunday, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
ROBERT RANDOLPH: Tuesday, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: July 26-27, Swiss Chalet, Geneva on the Lake, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: July 26, Keystone Raceway, New Alexandria, Pa.
BREAKING BENJAMIN: July 26, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
LARGER THAN LIFE: July 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
JUST THE TWO OF US: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
DIERKS BENTLEY: July 27, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
DUDE PERFECT: July 27, Petersen Event Center, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m., July 27, Eintracht Picnic Ground, 586 McKee Crossing Road.
MCILTROT BROHTERS AND FAMILY: 3 to 5 p.m. July 28, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
JOHN MAYER: July 28, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
KHALID: July 29, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOJO SIWA: July 30, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. July 30, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
STATIC X: July 31, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
QUEEN with ADAM LAMBERT: July 31, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
AUGUST
JEFF LYNNE’S ELO: Aug. 1, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
FASTER PUSSYCAT: Aug. 1, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
HEART: Aug. 1, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: Aug. 2, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
BRETT ELDREDGE: Aug. 2, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
7 BRIDGES: Aug. 2, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CASUAL HOBOS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
THE DORALS: 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3, Lake Arthur Regatta.
MANHATTAN: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
THE DORALS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Buhl Park, Sharon.
UB40: Aug. 4, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TED NUGENT: Aug. 6, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Pittsburgh.
SHAWN MENDES: Aug. 6, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TRAINWRECK: Aug. 7,Truck World, Hubbard, Ohio.
TRAIN and GOO GOO DOLLS: Aug. 7, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
FROM ASHES TO NEW: Aug. 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE DORALS: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7, North Beaver Car Show.
UNCLE KRACKER: Aug. 8, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
NELLY, TLC and FLO RIDA: Aug. 8, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 9, Up A Creek, Howland, Ohio.
JOHN SCHNEIDER: Aug. 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE DORALS: 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 9, St. Vitus Festival, New Castle.
REISSUE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TRAINWRECK: Aug. 10, Johnson Club, Hillsville, Pa.
THE MUSIC OF QUEEN WITH THE YOUNGSTOWN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Aug. 10, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
CHRIS STAPLETON: Aug. 10, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
INTERPOL: Aug. 10, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 11, Waterworth Park, Salem, Ohio.
WHY DON’T WE: Aug. 11, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
PUDDLE OF MUDD: Aug. 11, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 13, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
PAPA ROACH: Aug. 14, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
SIR MIX A LOT: Aug. 14, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BRYAN ADAMS: Aug. 14, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
CHRIS STAPLETON: Aug. 15, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
FREEBIRD: Aug. 15, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TRAINWRECK: Aug. 16, Holiday Camplands, Andover, Ohio.
DOOBIE BROTHERS: Aug. 16, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
MONTGOMERY GENTRY: Aug. 16, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 16-17, Swiss Chalet, Geneva on the Lake, Ohio.
“OUR TOWN”: Aug. 16-17 and 22-25, New Castle Playhouse.
RUBY HORNSBY: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
THE DORALS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Lawrence County Fair.
TRAINWRECK: Aug. 17, Corry Central Club, Corry, Pa.
IRON MAIDEN: Aug. 17, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
KORN and ALICE IN CHAINS: Aug. 17, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
THE OHIO PLAYERS: Aug. 17, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
RED COAT BAND: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
DARYL HALL AND JOHN OATES: Aug. 21, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
POPA CHUBBY: Aug. 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
