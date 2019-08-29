ONGOING
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
AUGUST
NIGHTRAIN: Aug. 29, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
AQUA: Italian water circus, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, parking lot of Grove City Premium Outlets, Grove City.
SQUEEZE: Aug. 30, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Pittsburgh.
KEEP OFF THE GRASS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 31, White Thorn Lodge, Darlington.
BRANTLEY GILBERT: Aug. 31, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
SEPTEMBER
MANHATTAN: Sept. 1, Rose Point Campground.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 1, Ashtabula Marina, Ashtabula, Ohio.
JONAS BROTHERS: Sept. 3, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
“THE LION KING”: Sept. 4-29, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
ROB THOMAS: Sept. 5, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
ROGER KABLER: Sept. 5, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MEEK MILL and FUTURE: Sept. 6, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
COLD: Sept. 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: Sept. 7, Winery at Spring Hill, Geneva, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 7, Bessemer Croatian Club, Bessemer.
WELL STRUNG DUO: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
OZOMATLI: Sept. 8, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 10, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
ZZ TOP and CHEAP TRICK: Sept. 11, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
“ONE MAN STAR WARS TRIOLOGY”: Sept. 11-29, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh.
MAC POWELL and THE FAMILY REUNION: Sept. 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE NEW YORK TENORS: Sept. 12, Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio.
JON LANGSTON: Sept. 13, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BONEY JAMES: Sept. 13, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 14, Rolling Mills, Girard, Ohio.
CHARLIE BARATH AND FRIENDS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
NEW CASTLE MUSIC FESTIVAL: noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 14, Old Princeton School, 2520 Mill Bridge Road, New Castle.
BACKSTREET BOYS: Sept. 14, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JASON ALDEAN: Sept. 14, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
RANCID: Sept. 14, Sandcastle, Pittsburgh.
BERLIN: Sept. 16, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
WARRANT: Sept. 20, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TERRY DACH: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: Sept. 21, Westminster College.
RASCAL FLATTS: Sept. 21, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
DROPKICK MURPHYS: Sept. 21, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS: Sept. 21, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
BLAKE SHELDON: Sept. 21, Stambaugh Auditorium, Youngstown.
THE DORALS: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Homewood Festival, Beaver Falls.
BARN DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex. $5. Bring a dish to share.
THE NELSONS: Sept. 22, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CHRIS BROWN: Sept. 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JUSTIN TOWNES EARL: Sept. 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHRIS YOUNG: Sept. 26, Erie Insurance Arena, Pittsburgh.
MANHATTAN: Sept. 27, Conneaut Lake Fireman’s Club, Conneaut Lake, Pa.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 27, JR’z Pub, Austintown, Ohio.
TOBY KEITH: Sept. 27, Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh.
“THE SNOW QUEEN”: Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 3-6, New Castle Playhouse.
MANHATTAN: Sept. 28, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 28, Holiday Campgrounds, Andover, Ohio.
TUG CREEK: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
THE DORALS: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Paramount, Wampum.
SEBASTIAN BACH: Sept. 29, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
OCTOBER
PHIL COLLINS: Oct. 2, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
MERCY ME: Oct. 4, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TYLER JENKINS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TYLER RICH: Oct. 5, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHANCE THE RAPPER: Oct. 6, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE BLACK KEYS: Oct. 7, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CIRQUE MEI: Oct. 9, Westminster College.
HUGH JACKMAN: Oct. 9, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JIMMIE VAUGHAN: Oct. 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
QUEEN MACHINE: Oct. 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS: Oct. 10, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
GHOST: Oct. 10, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
CHAINSMOKERS with 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER: Oct. 11, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOE DIFFIE: Oct. 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
