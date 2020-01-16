ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

ONGOING
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
JANUARY
LACE & BASS: 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 16, The Confluence, New Castle.
GET THE LED OUT: Jan. 16, Warner Theatre, Erie.
TOTALLY 80s LIVE with THE MOTELS, BOW WOW WOW AND WHEN IN ROME II: Jan. 16, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FUEL: Jan. 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
LACE & BASS: 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18, The Majestic, New Castle.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 21, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL OVO: Jan. 23-26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE TUBES: Jan. 24, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
LAUREN ALAINA: Jan. 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ELECTRIC LYNNE ORCHESTRA: Jan. 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 28, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
JOSH TURNER: Jan. 29, Packard Music Hall, Warren.
MR. GREENGENES: Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FEBRUARY
DONNIE IRIS AND THE CRUISERS with JOE GRUSHECKY AND THE HOUSE ROCKERS: Feb. 1 and 8, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
FREDDY JONES BAND: Feb. 4, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ABBA MANIA: Feb. 5, Warner Theatre, Erie.
THE IRON MAIDENS: Feb. 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THREE DOG NIGHT: Feb. 6, Warner Theatre, Erie.
DON FELDER: Feb. 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHRIS JANSON: Feb. 7, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
CHEAP TRICK: Feb. 9, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MATT STELL: Feb. 14, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”: Feb. 14-23, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 18, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
PAW PATROL LIVE “RACE TO THE RESCUE”: Feb. 18-19, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
CHANCE THE RAPPER: Feb. 20, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
GEOFF TATE: Feb. 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MERCY ME: Feb. 21, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
MANHATTAN: Feb. 22, Salem Eagles, Salem, Ohio.
GAELIC STORM: Feb. 23, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ILLUSIONISTS: Feb. 23, Warner Theatre, Erie.
POST MALONE: Feb. 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
THE LUMINEERS: Feb. 25, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ANNA POPOVIC: Feb. 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ERIC PASLEY: Feb. 27, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
DISNEY ON ICE “ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES”: Feb. 27-March 1, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
BRANTLEY GILBERT: Feb. 28, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
TEMPTATIONS and FOUR TOPS: Feb. 28, Warner Theatre, Erie.
MANHATTAN: Feb. 29, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
MARCH
DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE: March 5, Warner Theatre, Erie.
DWEEZIL ZAPPA: March 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: March 7, Winery at Spring HIll, Geneva, Ohio.
CRACK THE SKY: March 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BRIT FLOYD: March 8, Warner Theatre, Erie.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS: March 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 10, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MELVIN SEALS AND JGB: March 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
HOWARD JONES TRIO: March 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CELINE DION: March 13, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE SILENCERS: March 14, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 17, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
RED HOT CHILI PIPERS: March 19, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
COLT FORD: March 20, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“HERE & NOW”: March 20-29, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, August Wilson Centre, Pittsburgh.
MARK CHESTNUTT: March 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 24, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
THE IDES OF MARCH: March 24, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
WALTER TROUT: March 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BILLY PRICE and BILL TOMS: March 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
REBA McENTIRE: March 26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JAMESON RODGERS: March 27, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“TROLLS LIVE”: March 27-29, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
STARS OF THE SIXTIES: March 28, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 31, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
APRIL
NEIL DIAMOND CELEBRATION: April 4, Westminster College.
VANESSA CARLTON: April 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TRACE ATKINS: April 16, Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio.
THE LACS: April 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“BALACHINE AND TCHAIKOVSKY”: April 17-19, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
THE MUSIC OF CREAM: April 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MARTIN LAWRENCE: April 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE TEN BAND: April 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: April 25, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
MICHAEL BOLTON: April 29, Westminster College.
MAY
MANHATTAN: May 1, Rolling Mills, Girard, Ohio.
FOZZY: May 1, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
VOLBEAT: May 5, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
LET’S GROOVE TONIGHT: May 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FRANK MARINO and MAHOGANY RUSH: May 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
LEWIS BLACK: May 9, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
ALAN DOYLE: May 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: May 14, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
PUDDLE OF MUDD: May 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
KENNY CHESNEY: May 20, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh.
“MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY”: May 21, Westminster College.
MANHATTAN: May 23, Winery at Spring Hill, Geneva, Ohio
MANHATTAN: May 30, Holiday Camplands, Andover, Ohio.
JUNE
OZZY OSBOURNE with MARILYN MANSON: June 11, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: June 13, Salem Car Cruise, Salem, Ohio.
ZAC BROWN BAND: June 18, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
THE FAB FOUR: June 19, Byham Theatre, Pittsburgh.
MAROON 5: June 19, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
RINGO STAR: June 20, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE AMISH OUTLAWS: June 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: June 26-27, Swiss Chalet, Geneva on the Lake, Ohio.
JULY
LAUREN DAIGLE: July 9, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOURNEY: July 11, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: July 11, Garlic Festival, Hubbard, Ohio.
HARRY STYLES: July 14, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JIMMY BUFFETT: July 16, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: July 24-25, Swiss Chalet, Geneva on the Lake, Ohio.
CHICAGO with RICK SPRINGFIELD: July 25, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
AUGUST
MANHATTAN: Aug. 1, Winery at Spring Hill, Geneva, Ohio.
DOOBIE BROTHERS: Aug. 6, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 9, St. Jude Festival, Columbiana, Ohio.
GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY and WEEZER: Aug. 15, PNC Park, Pittsburgh.
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: Aug. 15, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
DEF LEPPARD, MOTLEY CRUE, POISON and JOAN JETT: Aug. 16, PNC Park, Pittsburgh.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 23, Pearson Park, New Castle.
MATCHBOX TWENTY: Aug. 26, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
KISS: Aug. 28, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
SEPTEMBER
MANHATTAN: Sept. 11, Rolling Mills, Girard, Ohio.
DAN + SHAY: Sept. 26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
OCTOBER
MANHATTAN: Oct. 3, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 24, Winery at Spring Hill, Geneva, Ohio
NOVEMBER
MANHATTAN: Nov. 21, AmVets, Butler.
DECEMBER
MANHATTAN: Dec. 5, Erie Yacht Club, Erie.
KIDZ BOP LIVE: Dec. 6, UPMC Events Center, Moon Township.
MANHATTAN: Dec. 12, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
