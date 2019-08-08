AUGUST
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
UNCLE KRACKER: Today, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
NELLY, TLC and FLO RIDA: Today, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: Tomorrow, Up A Creek, Howland, Ohio.
JOHN SCHNEIDER: Tomorrow, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE DORALS: 8 to 10 p.m. tomorrow, St. Vitus Festival, New Castle.
REISSUE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TRAINWRECK: Saturday, Johnson Club, Hillsville, Pa.
THE MUSIC OF QUEEN WITH THE YOUNGSTOWN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Saturday, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
CHRIS STAPLETON: Saturday, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
INTERPOL: Saturday, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
MANHATTAN: Sunday, Waterworth Park, Salem, Ohio.
WHY DON’T WE: Sunday, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
PUDDLE OF MUDD: Sunday, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
PAPA ROACH: Aug. 14, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
SIR MIX A LOT: Aug. 14, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BRYAN ADAMS: Aug. 14, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
CHRIS STAPLETON: Aug. 15, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
FREEBIRD: Aug. 15, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TRAINWRECK: Aug. 16, Holiday Camplands, Andover, Ohio.
DOOBIE BROTHERS: Aug. 16, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
MONTGOMERY GENTRY: Aug. 16, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 16-17, Swiss Chalet, Geneva on the Lake, Ohio.
“OUR TOWN”: Aug. 16-17 and 22-25, New Castle Playhouse.
RUBY HORNSBY: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
THE DORALS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Lawrence County Fair.
TRAINWRECK: Aug. 17, Corry Central Club, Corry, Pa.
IRON MAIDEN: Aug. 17, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
KORN and ALICE IN CHAINS: Aug. 17, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
THE OHIO PLAYERS: Aug. 17, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
RED COAT BAND: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
DARYL HALL AND JOHN OATES: Aug. 21, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
POPA CHUBBY: Aug. 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE DORALS: 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 22, Transfer Fair.
TAB BENOIT: Aug. 22, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE CADILLAC 3: Aug. 23, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
SLIPKNOT: Aug. 23, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
THE FABULOUS FLASHBACKS: Aug. 23, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
TERRY DACH: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TRAINWRECK: Aug. 24, Mahoning Sportsman’s Club, Hillsville, Pa.
CHRIS YOUNG: Aug. 24, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
TED NUGENT: Aug. 24, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
THE DORALS: Aug. 24, Celebrate New Castle, Cascade Park.
MEMORIES CAR CRUISE FEATURING THE DORALS and THE JAGGERS: Aug. 25, Riverwalk Park, New Castle.
THE BACON BROTHERS: Aug. 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
LIVE: Aug. 25, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 27, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
STEELY DAN: Aug. 27, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
ROB THOMAS: Aug. 27, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
TOAD THE WET SPROCKET: Aug. 28, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
NIGHTRAIN: Aug. 29, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
SQUEEZE: Aug. 30, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Pittsburgh.
KEEP OFF THE GRASS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 31, White Thorn Lodge, Darlington, Pa.
BRANTLEY GILBERT: Aug. 31, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
SEPTEMBER
MANHATTAN: Sept. 1, Rose Point Campground, Rose Point, Pa.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 1, Ashtabula Marina, Ashtabula, Ohio.
JONAS BROTHERS: Sept. 3, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
“THE LION KING”: Sept. 4-29, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
ROB THOMAS: Sept. 5, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
ROGER KABLER: Sept. 5, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TYLER RICH: Sept. 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MEEK MILL and FUTURE: Sept. 6, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
COLD: Sept. 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: Sept. 7, Winery at Spring Hill, Geneva, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 7, Bessemer Croatian Club, Bessemer.
WELL STRUNG DUO: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
OZOMATLI: Sept. 8, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 10, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
ZZ TOP and CHEAP TRICK: Sept. 11, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
MAC POWELL and THE FAMILY REUNION: Sept. 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
JON LANGSTON: Sept. 13, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE DORALS: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m. Sept. 14, Rolling Mills, Girard, Ohio.
CHARLIE BARATH AND FRIENDS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
BACKSTREET BOYS: Sept. 14, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JASON ALDEAN: Sept. 14, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
RANCID: Sept. 14, Sandcastle, Pittsburgh.
BERLIN: Sept. 16, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
LAUREN ALAINA: Sept. 19, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TERRY DACH: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: Sept. 21, Westminster College.
RASCAL FLATTS: Sept. 21, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
DROPKICK MURPHYS: Sept. 21, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS: Sept. 21, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
BLAKE SHELDON: Sept. 21, Stambaugh Auditorium, Youngstown.
THE DORALS: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Homewood Festival, Beaver Falls.
THE NELSONS: Sept. 22, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CHRIS BROWN: Sept. 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JUSTIN TOWNES EARL: Sept. 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHRIS YOUNG: Sept. 26, Erie Insurance Arena, Pittsburgh.
MANHATTAN: Sept. 27, Conneaut Lake Fireman’s Club, Conneaut Lake, Pa.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 27, JR’z Pub, Austintown, Ohio.
TOBY KEITH: Sept. 27, Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh.
“THE SNOW QUEEN”: Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 3-6, New Castle Playhouse.
MANHATTAN: Sept. 28, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 28, Holiday Campgrounds, Andover, Ohio.
TUG CREEK: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
THE DORALS: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Paramount, Wampum.
SEBASTIAN BACH: Sept. 29, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
OCTOBER
PHIL COLLINS: Oct. 2, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
MERCY ME: Oct. 4, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TYLER JENKINS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TYLER RICH: Oct. 5, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHANCE THE RAPPER: Oct. 6, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE BLACK KEYS: Oct. 7, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CIRQUE MEI: Oct. 9, Westminster College.
HUGH JACKMAN: Oct. 9, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JIMMIE VAUGHAN: Oct. 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
QUEEN MACHINE: Oct. 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS: Oct. 10, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
GHOST: Oct. 10, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
CHAINSMOKERS with 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER: Oct. 11, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOE DIFFIE: Oct. 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
