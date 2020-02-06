ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

ONGOING
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
FEBRUARY
THE IRON MAIDENS: Feb. 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THREE DOG NIGHT: Feb. 6, Warner Theatre, Erie.
DON FELDER: Feb. 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHRIS JANSON: Feb. 7, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
TRAINWRECK: Feb. 8, Red Dog Saloon, Canton, Ohio.
DONNIE IRIS AND THE CRUISERS with JOE GRUSHECKY AND THE HOUSE ROCKERS: Feb. 8, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
CHEAP TRICK: Feb. 9, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MATT STELL: Feb. 14, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
OAK RIDGE BOYS: Feb. 14, Stambaugh Auditorium, Youngstown.
“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”: Feb. 14-23, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: Feb. 15, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
TRAINWRECK: Feb. 15, JR’z Pub, Austintown, Ohio.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 18, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
PAW PATROL LIVE “RACE TO THE RESCUE”: Feb. 18-19, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
CHANCE THE RAPPER: Feb. 20, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
GEOFF TATE: Feb. 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MERCY ME: Feb. 21, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
MANHATTAN: Feb. 22, Salem Eagles, Salem, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: Feb. 22, Los Gallos, Boardman.
TRAINWRECK: Feb. 22, Greenville Elks Club, Greenville.
GAELIC STORM: Feb. 23, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ILLUSIONISTS: Feb. 23, Warner Theatre, Erie.
POST MALONE: Feb. 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
THE LUMINEERS: Feb. 25, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ANNA POPOVIC: Feb. 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
AMANDA JAMES: 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Ferrante Interiors, Wampum.
ERIC PASLEY: Feb. 27, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
DISNEY ON ICE “ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES”: Feb. 27-March 1, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
BRANTLEY GILBERT: Feb. 28, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
TEMPTATIONS and FOUR TOPS: Feb. 28, Warner Theatre, Erie.
MANHATTAN: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
MARCH
DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE: March 5, Warner Theatre, Erie.
DWEEZIL ZAPPA: March 6, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: March 7, Winery at Spring HIll, Geneva, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: March 7, The Ice House Inn, Niles, Ohio.
CRACK THE SKY: March 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BRIT FLOYD: March 8, Warner Theatre, Erie.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS: March 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 10, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MELVIN SEALS AND JGB: March 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
HOWARD JONES TRIO: March 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TRAINWRECK: March 13, Nashville Nights, Akron, Ohio.
CELINE DION: March 13, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE SILENCERS: March 14, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 17, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
ZZ-KC: March 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
RED HOT CHILI PIPERS: March 19, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
COLT FORD: March 20, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“HERE & NOW”: March 20-29, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, August Wilson Centre, Pittsburgh.
RHYTHM EXPRESS: 8:30 to 11: 30 p.m. March 21, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
TRAINWRECK: March 21, Los Gallos, Boardman.
MARK CHESTNUTT: March 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 24, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
THE IDES OF MARCH: March 24, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
WALTER TROUT: March 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BILLY PRICE and BILL TOMS: March 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
REBA McENTIRE: March 26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JAMESON RODGERS: March 27, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“TROLLS LIVE”: March 27-29, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
STARS OF THE SIXTIES: March 28, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. March 31, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
APRIL
NIGHTRAIN: April 2, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
NEIL DIAMOND CELEBRATION: April 4, Westminster College.
TRAINWRECK: April 4, Corry Central Labor Club, Corry, Pa.
TYLER FARR: April 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m. April 10, Rolling Mills, Girard, Ohio.
GO GO GADJET: April 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: April 11, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
THE DORALS: 4 to 8 p.m. April 11, Paramont, Wampum.
TRAINWRECK: April 11, JR’z Pub, Austintown, Ohio.
VANESSA CARLTON: April 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. April 14, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
TRACE ATKINS: April 16, Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio.
THE LACS: April 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“BALACHINE AND TCHAIKOVSKY”: April 17-19, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: April 18, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
TRAINWRECK: April 18, The Ice House Inn, Niles, Ohio.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. April 21, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
THE MUSIC OF CREAM: April 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MARTIN LAWRENCE: April 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TRAINWRECK: April 25, El Cowboys, Austintown, Ohio.
THE TEN BAND: April 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 25, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. April 28, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MICHAEL BOLTON: April 29, Westminster College.
MAY
MANHATTAN: May 1, Rolling Mills, Girard, Ohio.
FOZZY: May 1, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
VOLBEAT: May 5, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
LET’S GROOVE TONIGHT: May 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TRAINWRECK: May 8, Los Gallos, Boardman.
FRANK MARINO and MAHOGANY RUSH: May 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
LEWIS BLACK: May 9, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
EVE 6: May 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ALAN DOYLE: May 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: May 14, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
RHYTHM EXPRESS: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. May 16,Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
PUDDLE OF MUDD: May 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
KENNY CHESNEY: May 20, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh.
“MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY”: May 21, Westminster College.
TRAINWRECK: May 22, JR’z Pub, Austintown, Ohio.
PLANES OVER VEGAS: 9 p.m. May 23, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
MANHATTAN: May 23, Winery at Spring Hill, Geneva, Ohio.
THE DORALS: 7 to 10 p.m. May 24, Sharon American Legion, Sharon.
TRAINWRECK: May 29, Holiday Camplands, Andover, Ohio.
MANHATTAN: May 30, Holiday Camplands, Andover, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: May 31, Willow Lake Park,Champion, Ohio.
JUNE
THE 1975: June 2, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh.
OZZY OSBOURNE with MARILYN MANSON: June 11, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m. Junme 13, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
MANHATTAN: June 13, Salem Car Cruise, Salem, Ohio.
JAMES TAYLOR: June 16, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ZAC BROWN BAND: June 18, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
THE FAB FOUR: June 19, Byham Theatre, Pittsburgh.
MAROON 5: June 19, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
RINGO STAR: June 20, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE AMISH OUTLAWS: June 25, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ELI YOUNG BAND: June 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ALICE COOPER: June 26, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: June 26-27, Swiss Chalet, Geneva on the Lake, Ohio.
NICKELBACK with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS: June 30, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
JULY
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: July 3, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
ROK BRIGADE: July 3, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROGER WATERS: July 8, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
LAUREN DAIGLE: July 9, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOURNEY: July 11, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: July 11, Garlic Festival, Hubbard, Ohio.
HARRY STYLES: July 14, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
LEONID AND FRIENDS: July 15, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
JIMMY BUFFETT: July 16, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
STEEL CITY CRUE: July 18, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: July 24-25, Swiss Chalet, Geneva on the Lake, Ohio.
CHICAGO with RICK SPRINGFIELD: July 25, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
DARYL HALL and JOHN OATS: July 28, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
AUGUST
MANHATTAN: Aug. 1, Winery at Spring Hill, Geneva, Ohio.
THE BLACK CROWES: Aug. 1, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
THE DORALS: Aug.1-2, Lake Arthur Regatta, Moraine State Park.
WHO’S BAD: Aug. 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE DORALS: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 9, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
DOOBIE BROTHERS: Aug. 6, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 9, St. Jude Festival, Columbiana, Ohio.
DISTURBED: Aug. 13, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY and WEEZER: Aug. 15, PNC Park, Pittsburgh.
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: Aug. 15, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
SAM HUNT: Aug. 15, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
DEF LEPPARD, MOTLEY CRUE, POISON and JOAN JETT: Aug. 16, PNC Park, Pittsburgh.
INCUBUS: Aug. 18, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
JIM GAFFIGAN: Aug. 21, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 23, Pearson Park, New Castle.
MATCHBOX TWENTY: Aug. 26, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
THE BEACH BOYS: Aug. 27, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
KISS: Aug. 28, S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown.
SEPTEMBER
MANHATTAN: Sept. 11, Rolling Mills, Girard, Ohio.
THE DORALS: Sept. 19, St. John’s Hall, New Castle.
DAN + SHAY: Sept. 26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
OCTOBER
MANHATTAN: Oct. 3, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 10, Sons of Italy, 905 S. Mill St.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 24, Winery at Spring Hill, Geneva, Ohio
NOVEMBER
MANHATTAN: Nov.21, AmVets, Butler.
DECEMBER
MANHATTAN: Dec. 5, Erie Yacht Club, Erie.
KIDZ BOP LIVE: Dec. 6, UPMC Events Center, Moon Township.
MANHATTAN: Dec. 12, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
