ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

JULY
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CRYSTAL: July 11-14, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
WOODEN SHIPS BAND: July 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TRAINWRECK: July 12, Bessemer Fireworks Festival, Bessemer.
THOMAS RHETT: July 12, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
“HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITH REALLY TRYING!”: July 12-14 and 18-21, New Castle Playhouse.
PINE VALLEY BOYS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
MANHATTAN: July 13, Garlic Festival, Girard, Ohio.
311 and DIRTY HEADS: July 13, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
TRAINWRECK: July 14, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
JAMES FORTUNE: July 14, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
PATTON OSWALT: July 14, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. July 16, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
THE HUNKS: July 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
WALKER HAYES: July 18, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
FRANKIE VALLI and THE FOUR SEASONS: July 18, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
MANHATTAN: July 19, Firestone Farms Amphitheater, Columbiana, Ohio.
ALICE COOPER: July 19, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
CHARLIE BARATH AND FRIENDS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TRAINWRECK: July 20, New Castle Fireworks Festival, Riverwalk Park.
THE DORALS: July 20, New Castle Fireworks Festival, Riverwalk Park, New Castle.
WIZ KHALIFA: July 20, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
THIRD EYE BLIND: July 20, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH: July 21, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
JON AND BOB: 3 to 5 p.m. July 21, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
CAM’RON: July 21, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. July 23, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
ROBERT RANDOLPH: July 23, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MANHATTAN: July 26-27, Swiss Chalet, Geneva on the Lake, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: July 26, Keystone Raceway, New Alexandria, Pa.
BREAKING BENJAMIN: July 26, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
LARGER THAN LIFE: July 26, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
JUST THE TWO OF US: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
DIERKS BENTLEY: July 27, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
DUDE PERFECT: July 27, Petersen Event Center, Pittsburgh.
MCILTROT BROHTERS AND FAMILY: 3 to 5 p.m. July 28, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
JOHN MAYER: July 28, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
KHALID: July 29, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOJO SIWA: July 30, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. July 30, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
STATIC X: July 31, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
QUEEN with ADAM LAMBERT: July 31, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
AUGUST
JEFF LYNNE’S ELO: Aug. 1, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
FASTER PUSSYCAT: Aug. 1, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
HEART: Aug. 1, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: Aug. 2, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
BRETT ELDREDGE: Aug. 2, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
7 BRIDGES: Aug. 2, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CASUAL HOBOS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
