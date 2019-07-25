JULY
COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
MANHATTAN: Tomorrow and Saturday, Swiss Chalet, Geneva on the Lake, Ohio.
TRAINWRECK: Tomorrow, Keystone Raceway, New Alexandria, Pa.
BREAKING BENJAMIN: Tomorrow, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
LARGER THAN LIFE: Tomorrow, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
JUST THE TWO OF US: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
DIERKS BENTLEY: Saturday, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
DUDE PERFECT: Saturday, Petersen Event Center, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Eintracht Picnic Grounds, 586 McKee Crossing Road.
MCILTROT BROHTERS AND FAMILY: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
JOHN MAYER: Sunday, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
KHALID: Monday, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOJO SIWA: Tuesday, Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
STATIC X: July 31, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
QUEEN with ADAM LAMBERT: July 31, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
AUGUST
JEFF LYNNE’S ELO: Aug. 1, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
FASTER PUSSYCAT: Aug. 1, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
HEART: Aug. 1, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: Aug. 2, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
BRETT ELDREDGE: Aug. 2, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
7 BRIDGES: Aug. 2, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CASUAL HOBOS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
THE DORALS: 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3, Lake Arthur Regatta.
MANHATTAN: 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 4, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
THE DORALS: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Buhl Park, Sharon.
UB40: Aug. 4, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TED NUGENT: Aug. 6, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Pittsburgh.
SHAWN MENDES: Aug. 6, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TRAINWRECK: Aug. 7,Truck World, Hubbard, Ohio.
TRAIN and GOO GOO DOLLS: Aug. 7, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
FROM ASHES TO NEW: Aug. 7, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE DORALS: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7, North Beaver Car Show.
UNCLE KRACKER: Aug. 8, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
NELLY, TLC and FLO RIDA: Aug. 8, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
MANHATTAN: Aug. 9, Up A Creek, Howland, Ohio.
JOHN SCHNEIDER: Aug. 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
THE DORALS: 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 9, St. Vitus Festival, New Castle.
REISSUE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TRAINWRECK: Aug. 10, Johnson Club, Hillsville, Pa.
THE MUSIC OF QUEEN WITH THE YOUNGSTOWN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Aug. 10, Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, Youngstown.
CHRIS STAPLETON: Aug. 10, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
INTERPOL: Aug. 10, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
THE DORALS: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Pearson Park, Neshannock Township.
