COUNTRY MUSIC/DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
NEW CASTLE COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road.
SEPTEMBER
ROADWORK: 7 to 11 p.m. tomorrow, American Legion, Lake Milton, Ohio.
WARRANT: Tomorrow, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TERRY DACH: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: Saturday, Westminster College.
SHENANGO VALLEY JAMBOREE: classic country and gospel music, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex.
RASCAL FLATTS: Saturday, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
DROPKICK MURPHYS: Saturday, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie.
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS: Saturday, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
BLAKE SHELDON: Saturday, Stambaugh Auditorium, Youngstown.
THE DORALS: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Homewood Festival, Beaver Falls.
BARN DANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, West Middlesex VFW, 3747 New Castle Road, West Middlesex. $5. Bring a dish to share.
THE NELSONS: Sunday, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BRANTLEY GILBERT: Sunday, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown.
BASTILLE: Sunday, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CHRIS BROWN: Tuesday, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TYLER THE CREATOR: Tuesday, Stage AE, Pittsburgh.
JUSTIN TOWNES EARL: Wednesday, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHRIS YOUNG: Sept. 26, Erie Insurance Arena, Pittsburgh.
MANHATTAN: Sept. 27, Conneaut Lake Fireman’s Club, Conneaut Lake, Pa.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 27, JR’z Pub, Austintown, Ohio.
TOBY KEITH: Sept. 27, Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh.
“THE SNOW QUEEN”: Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 3-6, New Castle Playhouse.
MANHATTAN and RHYTHM EXPRESS: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
TRAINWRECK: Sept. 28, Holiday Campgrounds, Andover, Ohio.
TUG CREEK: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
THE DORALS: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Paramount, Wampum.
SEBASTIAN BACH: Sept. 29, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
“ONE MAN STAR WARS TRIOLOGY”: through Sept. 29, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh.
“THE LION KING”: through Sept. 29, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.
OCTOBER
PHIL COLLINS: Oct. 2, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
E.T. IN CONCERT: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 3, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.
DAVID PHELPS and SANDI PATTY: Oct. 3, Stambaugh Auditorium, Youngstown.
RESPECT — A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 4-6, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.
MERCY ME: Oct. 4, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND: Oct. 4, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
TYLER JENKINS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
ROADWORK: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 5, East Butler Fire Hall, East Butler, Pa.
TYLER RICH: Oct. 5, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
CHANCE THE RAPPER: Oct. 6, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
THE BLACK KEYS: Oct. 7, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
CIRQUE MEI: Oct. 9, Westminster College.
HUGH JACKMAN: Oct. 9, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JIMMIE VAUGHAN: Oct. 9, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
QUEEN MACHINE: Oct. 10, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS: Oct. 10, Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
GHOST: Oct. 10, Covelli Centre, Youngstown.
CHAINSMOKERS with 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER: Oct. 11, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
JOE DIFFIE: Oct. 11, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BEETHOVAN’S “EROICA”: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 11 and 13, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.
SWEET ATMOSPHERE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
TRAINWRECK: Oct. 12, Polish Falcons, New Castle.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 12, The Ice House, Austintown, Ohio.
RHYTHM EXPRESS: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Sons of Italy, New Castle.
ROADWORK: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Oct. 12, Salem Eagles, Salem, Ohio.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD: Oct. 12, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
FRANK FOSTER: Oct. 12, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
BILL GAITHER: Oct. 12, Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio.
THE HEAD AND THE HEART: Oct. 14, UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh.
ROY RUBIN: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, American Legion Hall, Centerville, Pa.
MANHATTAN: Oct. 16, Salem Community Center, Salem, Ohio.
TOM KEIFER: Oct. 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS: Oct. 17, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER with SHAWN COLVIN: Oct. 17, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh.
SESAME STREET LIVE “MAKE YOUR MAGIC”: Oct. 17, Warner Theatre, Erie.
BOB SEGER and THE SILVER BULLET BAND: Oct. 17, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh.
TRAINWRECK: Oct. 18, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio.
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS: Oct. 18, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
GRAHAM NASH: Oct. 18, Warner Theatre, Erie.
FROM PITTSBURGH TO EUROPE: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 18-20, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh.
BEES TREES: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Fresh Marketplace, New Wilmington.
DONNIE IRIS AND THE CRUISERS: Oct. 19, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale.
